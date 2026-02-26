Viral Posts Claim Jeffrey Epstein Island Footage May Be Stored on Cloud Server

New email evidence shows that video recordings from the surveillance setup on Jeffrey Epstein‘s island may be on a Logitech cloud server. An X user posted an image of an email sent to Epstein about the web interface.

The email was sent by Jermaine Ruan, who worked for the sex offender. It reads, “Hi Boss, The Web interface works well. I set the site up on your chillax computer. Then he added the login credentials along with assurance to find a solution for the ‘camera’s wireless signal outside.”

Ruan now works at the U.S. Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections. The X account ZeroHedge also tagged the FBI and Kash Patel in the post, urging them to do their job and subpoena it.

Someone just found an email from Epstein’s camera installer confirming cloud-stored surveillance footage from the island. The installer now works in corrections. The server likely still has the data. Everything the FBI needs is right here. Kash Patel, this is your… https://t.co/3C5GdTAiXY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2026

Another account, Mario Nawfal, reposted the same with a caption suggesting the server may still have the data and the FBI can use it. He added, “Kash Patel, this is your moment… subpoena it.” Recently, Patel was dragged in the media for partying like a frat boy with the U.S. men’s hockey team. He was also slammed for using taxpayers’ money to visit Milan. Now, people are hoping Patel will do something substantial, considering the emerging evidence in the Epstein case. There has been evidence showing that Epstein’s island was equipped with a surveillance system supported by Ubiquiti. A photograph shows a UniFi Video G3 box in a storage area, and another shows the same camera mounted on the ceiling, as seen in the evidence released by the FBI.

ZeroHedge: ‘Hey FBI, subpoena this Logitech cloud before it’s ‘accidentally’ formatted’

FBI: [already downloading delete.exe] 💀 ‘What cloud server?’ — AI Funny Clips (@AIfunnyclips) February 26, 2026



Steven Burgess, a court-recognized expert on digital forensics, also chimed in about the camera setup. He stated, “It’s more than you would need to bring the internet to it, but it’s probably not more than what you would need to coordinate several hundred devices.” Burgess added, “Anything and everything. Pictures, communications, emails, documents, whatever,” implying the data can be stored in servers.

Moreover, there can be a lot of devices on Epstein’s Wi-Fi network. Another threat of emails reveals information about fiber damage in some parts of the island. Ruan emailed Epstein, “Areas that don’t have internet due to fiber damage … will be set up with a wireless bridge to bring them back online.”