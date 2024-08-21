Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Were Pictured in Queen Elizabeth’s Estate Igniting Conspiracies

Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell were once pictured together at an estate owned by Queen Elizabeth. The late British monarch's Balmoral residence was shown in the US court amid the sex trafficking trial against Epstein. The picture presumably dates back to 1999 as reported by BBC, when Prince Andrew, the Queen's third child hosted the couple's visit to the Scottish estate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mathieu Polak

The picture created an uproar and sparked several conspiracy theories about the relationship of the British monarchy with the convicted pedophile. The picture however was shown to the jury to prove a close relationship between the two personally and professionally and testify to her role in the trafficking of minors. The picture which was retrieved from Epstein's residence upon arrest shows the couple posing in a wooden cabinet, similar to another picture of the Queen in the same location establishing strong ties. The prosecutors mentioned the number of times the royal Prince had traveled in a private jet with Epstein. Maxwell was accused of helping her partner with acquiring and training girls as young as 14 in the pedo-sex trafficking ring. Denying all such charges she claimed of being used as a scapegoat.

Lol, holy shit. Here are Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein at Queen Elizabeth's cottage at Wood Farm. Wonder who gave them the keys... pic.twitter.com/eXWHORqRM9 — LolaRamona (@LolaRamona8) December 10, 2021

Maxwell, a French, British, and American citizen underwent a trial that questioned her role in assisting her convicted partner. Among other images of Maxwell in Epstein's property which hint at strong ties between the two, the picture from the Queen's estate raised many questions. According to the NY Post, the Prince was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the victims of Epstein who confirmed she worked as a sex slave for his deep nexus. The accusations led to the end of the 61-year-old Prince's royal duties. According to The U.S. Sun, the pair's Scottish trip allegedly included a 20-year-old model as well.

I would question if the Queen even knew Epstein was there or if he was there as Andrew's guest. — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) April 30, 2023

The residence was also known as the Prince's hideout place when he was accused of ignoring Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit according to the NY Post. Netizens claimed their own conspiracy theories, like @NadrojIAO commented on a tweet, "Epstein was a scapegoat." The tweet shared the two images on X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned, "Here’s Queen Elizabeth pictured at the same cottage hideaway as Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, it’s a big club." @FriarRam48 theorized, "Prince Andrew was the Windsor Family’s man inside the Epstein operation. Think Fredo being placed in Moe Green’s Casino as the Corleone’s representative in The Godfather, the same thing."

She grew up at the palace, considered a daughter. Read it somewhere years ago — Wild, Wild West Wind (@InupiaqWildWest) May 1, 2023

User @Aousheh_au claimed, "We'll never really know if she goes to prison. Go try to visit her." Maxwell was awarded twenty years of prison and was fined $750,000, the maximum allowable after her role with Epstein was proved. According to People, after listening to the victims testifying in court, Maxwell had said, "To you, all the victims ... I am sorry for the pain that you experienced. It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and to all those outside this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to the end, to an end. And to those of you who spoke here today and those of you who did not, may this day help you travel from darkness into the light."