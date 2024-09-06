JD Vance Trying to Give a Handshake is Just Painful to Watch in This Awkward Video

James David Vance, otherwise known as JD Vance, has been an aide of Donald Trump, as he is running for the vice presidential position in the 2024 elections in America. However, in 2023, the Ohio state senator left behind a weird video of him failing at a handshake that is bound to make people laugh. In the resurfaced video that was posted on X by @RpsAgainstTrump, Vance made an appearance at the picket line when union members of United Auto Workers at the GM plant in Toledo went on strike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Marcy Kaptur, who has been the longest-serving woman in Congress, also visited the location, per The List. Various media outlets with cameras captured Kaptur reaching out for a fist bump with her hand balled up towards Vance, he didn't seem to get the hint. Instead, Vance responded with an open palm and shook her balled-up fist instead of giving her a fist bump. By the time Vance caught up on what he was supposed to do, Kaptur had already withdrawn her arm. That left Vance awkwardly standing on his and looking around.

“First time here?”



Vance: “First time here. Yeah.” 😕



pic.twitter.com/F755dzDYXL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 2, 2024

He went ahead to greet another attendee but the man made the whole situation even more awkward by turning away and leaving. Kaptur even managed to get Vance to admit that it was his first time attending a site where people were on strike. Kaptur simply thanked him for arriving and then dismissed him. That wasn't the first time Vance had embarrassed himself on camera. According to yet another video shared by Vance on his X handle, the politician tried to take a dig at Democrat Kamala Harris by comparing her to a former Miss Teen USA 2007 contestant, Caitlyn Upton.

BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024

"I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview," the caption of the video read. The comments left under the post roasted Vance for his misfire. An X user @YourAnonNews joked, "You know that Miss SC is a Republican, right? Way to own yourselves!" @KeithOlbermann commented, "You know, JD, if you're this desperate to lose the election, you can withdraw or fake an illness or flee the country. You don't have to self-defenestrate every day." @mommamia1217 remarked, "Charming. This is what we could expect in a Trump lead administration. No thanks. I’ll pass on the misogyny and award my vote to the woman who has promised to protect and expand reproductive healthcare and equal rights to every woman and child in this country."

JD Vance is booed before he speaks in front of a firefighters union in Boston.



"Sounds like we got some fans and some haters. That's okay." pic.twitter.com/IOsfr8oWWJ — The Recount (@therecount) August 29, 2024

As it appears, Vance does not have a positive image in the minds of the American folks because he was recently booed off at a firefighters union conference in Boston in August 2024. According to HuffPost, when Vance took to the state to address the people present there, many people booed him in front of the International Association of Fire Fighters. It is a union that both Trump and HArris are vying for an endorsement. “Sounds like we got some fans and some haters,” he quipped. “That’s okay. I’ll make my pitch.” “If you ever feel like you’re not making a difference, listen to this: From the sad and tearful 12-year-old to a 40-year-old who’s now asking to be your vice president, you do make a difference,” Vance said while praising the first responders while recalling an incident from his past when he dialed for their assistance.