JD Vance’s Past Shaped His Politics From Hillbilly Elegy to MAGA

JD Vance‘s upbringing, family life and past experiences have shaped much of who he is today. He recounted that story and his journey in his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis, which was adapted into a movie.

In it, he revealed how the teenage pregnancy of his grandparents, Bonnie Blanton and Jim Vance, had a significant effect on how his family grew up. As reported by The New Yorker, Vance’s grandparents left Jackson, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown, Ohio.

Neither Bonnie nor Jim had a very peaceful marriage. Jim was a violent drunk, and Bonnie was also violent, The New Yorker reported. Vance wrote, “Mamaw had little help when the children were young and required constant supervision, and she had nothing else to do with her time.”

From @realronhoward and @briangrazer and based on the bestselling memoir, here’s the trailer for HILLBILLY ELEGY starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close pic.twitter.com/KvolRCJ18c — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) October 14, 2020

As the environment was not very stable, Vance’s mother, Beverly, also had an affinity for chaos and multiple relationships. Thus, Vance found refuge with his grandparents, who mellowed over the years.

Vance mentioned that his grandparents were “without question or qualification, the best things that ever happened to me.” This is very different from how Usha, Vance’s wife, grew up.

Usha Vance has Indian immigrant parents who gave her a relatively happy childhood, as reported by ABC News.

At the Republican National Convention, she said, “My background is very different from JD’s. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister,” adding, “That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country.”

Vance, in his book, does acknowledge that he, his mother and his grandmother are victims of generational trauma. Yet, he is harsher toward his mother because of her instability, as observed in a The New Yorker article.

The author further argued that this could be the source of Vance’s ideology on family structure. It stated, “he chose to portray her calamitously incompetent parents as the heroes of his bootstrapping, career-making, only-in-America narrative: Mamaw and Papaw stayed married, and Mom didn’t.”

However, Vance’s political outlook has changed drastically, as he was once a critic of Trump, as reported by The Guardian. Liberals reportedly appreciated his memoir, which gave insight into the “rural white poor.”

JD Vance circa 2016: “Trump is just another opioid.” JD Vance in 2022: “I LOVE Trump. I agree with everything he says. I compromised my integrity to get his endorsement.” pic.twitter.com/oRj71l1Xpk — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 15, 2022

Matt Hildreth, who lived in Ohio at the same time as Vance’s book became successful, stated, “He was at the time very anti-Trump and was willing to have a conversation about what was happening in small towns and rural communities. I was living in Columbus, he was moving back to Columbus, so I reached out to him.”

Hildreth never heard back from Vance, as revealed by The Guardian.

Their report also highlighted Vance’s political shift, which many of his critics saw as an example of his ambition. On the other hand, his supporters hail him as a self-made success story.