JD Vance Dismisses Rumors of Rift With Donald Trump Over the Ongoing Iran War

JD Vance has clarified that there is no friction between him and President Donald Trump. On Monday, March 16, the vice president shared that the United States administration, he, and the president are working together in harmony. Vance stated that he believes that Trump will get the job done with Iran.

Trump and Vance were present to answer the press at the Oval Office on March 16, when a reporter asked the vice president if he agreed with the decision to engage in a war with Iran. To this, Vance replied, “You’re trying to drive a wedge between members of the administration, between the president and me.”

Vance emphasized that he trusts Trump “to get the job done” in Iran.

Vice President JD Vance is asked why he supports the Iran War after previously criticizing the ‘global war on terror’: “One big difference is we have a smart president and in the past we had dumb presidents.” pic.twitter.com/NTy7MRoByl — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 16, 2026

Vance, who has recently been assigned to oversee a new task force, said that he agrees with Trump’s decision and ideology. “What the president said consistently, going back to 2015 — and I agreed with him — is that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Furthermore, not only did Vance agree with Trump, but he also praised him and compared him with former presidents. According to the New York Post, Vance claimed Trump’s administration is better than the previous ones. He said, “we have a smart president, whereas in the past, we’ve had dumb presidents, and I trust President Trump to get the job done, to do a good job for the American people and to make sure that the mistakes of the past aren’t repeated.”

Trump added his own remarks after Vance lauded his administration, saying, “I don’t want wars. I want wars less than almost anybody — peace through strength.”

He went on, “But you know what? I’ve watched Iran for a long time…. They’re violent, vicious people, the leadership.”

“Do you think they should have a nuclear weapon, which is massive power? I don’t even want to discuss how powerful, because it’s depressing,” Trump said.

It is a disgrace that American children and families are being defrauded by people who hate this country. I’m proud to lead the Administration’s task force on fraud and I’m thankful to President Trump for entrusting this task to me. pic.twitter.com/vK1NWnKiak — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 16, 2026

Trump condemned the thought of Iran having nuclear weapons, stating that if the Islamic Republic had them, it would definitely use them. “The only question is, within one hour, if they get it, or one day?” he added.

As for Vance, he had previously shared his thoughts on America going to war with other countries. Before joining the administration, he even wrote an op-ed focusing on how avoiding wars was one of the reasons behind Trump’s success. As reported by CNN in 2024, Vance also said that a war with Iran would cost the United States a “huge distraction of resources.”