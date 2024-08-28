JD Vance’s ‘Never Trump’ Comment From 2016 is Now a Viral Remix Song on Social Media

A few years back, when the 2016 presidential election was underway, J.D. Vance was an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump. Now Vance has politically transformed and is also Trump’s running mate in the upcoming election. In light of the same, a 22-second audio remix featuring his old 'Never Trump' comment has become a viral sensation on TikTok recently. The audio was created by the DJ duo Carl Dixon and Steve Terrell. It has not only taken TikTok by storm but is also making waves across other social media platforms, including Instagram Reels and YouTube.

Discussing the same, Terrell shared that upon hearing Vance’s clip, he and Dixon were struck by how his voice had a strangely melodic quality, which inspired their remix. He shared, “We were like, what if we put this to a catchy beat or something?” As reported by The Independent, he further explained, “When Kamala decided to start running, me and Steve were figuring out ways to encourage people to vote or be aware of what’s going on. This is our first time doing something as politically charged.” Vance’s comments came from his 2016 interview with Charlie Rose, where he was promoting his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

He had said, “I am a ‘Never Trump’ guy. I never liked him." He added, “As somebody who doesn’t like Trump, myself, I sort of— I understand where Trump’s voters come from. But I also don’t like Trump himself, and that made me realize that maybe I am not quite part of either world totally,” as reported by Politico. Later on, Vance also speculated about whether Trump might be America’s version of Hitler and described him as a moral disaster, according to CNN.

Vance wrote, “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a**hole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he is America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?” He had once also said that he would never vote for Trump. However, by 2020, Vance began endorsing Trump, revealing to podcaster, Megyn Kelly, that he had voted for him. Vance credited Trump’s successes in office for changing his opinion of the former president.

On another occasion, he admitted, “I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy." Vance also claimed, “I am proud to be one of his strongest supporters in the Senate today and I am going to do everything in my power to ensure President Trump wins in November...the survival of America depends on it.” Meanwhile, the viral TikTok audio was set to Petey Pablo’s hip-hop beat, Freek-a-Leek, becoming an instant hit, amassing millions of views.