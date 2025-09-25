JD Vance Urges Pregnant Women to ‘Follow Your Doctor’ Amid Backlash to Donald Trump’s Tylenol Warning

Vice President JD Vance has some interesting advice for women! On Wednesday, he spoke about the usage of Tylenol during pregnancy, diverging from President Donald Trump’s recent warning against the popular pain reliever. In an interview with NewsNation, Vance emphasized the importance of medical guidance over blanket advice. “What I took from the president’s comments and also the CDC’s position is that we just need to be cautious,” he said.

He continued, “Whether or not a medication is appropriate really depends on your individual circumstances, which is why consulting your doctor is essential.” Vance’s diplomatic views on the topic are in contrast to those of President Donald Trump, who discouraged the use of Tylenol during pregnancy at a White House event alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr ( Bobby ).

According to Trump’s statement, “With Tylenol, don’t take it. Don’t take it.” He also added that the people of Cuba reportedly do not take Tylenol because they cannot afford it, and hence, they have no autism. None of these remarks is proven.

As per sources, there are no links between the drug and autism, urging pregnant women to “fight like hell” not to take the drug unless necessary. Meanwhile, Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, slammed Trump for his claims, as he said they were unproven and warned that they oversimplify complex neurological conditions.

Fleischman pointed to recent studies, including one published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, that there’s no proper scientific link between the usage of Tylenol and increased risks of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. In fact, the drug happens to be the only safe medicine to consume during pregnancy. Also, paracetamol is the same drug as Tylenol. There are no differences in the chemical composition

Autism and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) are genetically hereditary and associated with shared impairments in social functioning and executive functioning.

They affect brain development in the early stages of a child. Another expert researcher, Ann Bauer, who studies Tylenol and autism, said she was upset when RFK Jr. linked her research to his autism. He has also received massive backlash online due to his views on using vaccines and unproven claims regarding autism.

Former President Barack Obama condemned Trump’s remarks during an interview with historian David Olusoga in London. “That undermines public health,” Obama said. “It causes unnecessary fear for expectant mothers and stigmatizes parents of children with autism. It’s a form of violence against the truth.” He added, “We need to hold ourselves accountable to truth, even when it’s inconvenient.”

Tylenol (acetaminophen) is a pain reliever for the unversed for cramps, flu, fever, headache, and similar ailing conditions. While this medicine usually has no side effects, in rare cases, one can experience an allergic reaction or a rash followed by liver issues, dark urine, itching, fatigue, or jaundice. (via Drugs.com) Instead of reading various sources online about the drug or listening to Donald Trump or JD Vance, it’s best to consult a qualified doctor.

Disclaimer: The information cited about Tylenol in the article is all researched from secondary sources, which are linked. Inquisitr does not take any responsibility for them.