JD Vance Slammed for ‘Despicable’ and ‘False’ Remarks on Democrats’ Healthcare Demands

JD Vance is getting blasted for his “false claims” regarding the Democrats’ alleged expectation of providing free healthcare to “illegal aliens.” The Vice President was heard making the claim during a recent press conference after Trump claimed the same. Here’s how social media users fired back at Vance after he made the remark.

The blame game between Democrats and Republicans continues after Congress failed to find a middle ground for the funding bill. The President met up with Democratic leaders to negotiate, which did not result in being fruitful.

The meeting ended with both sides standing firm on their ground, resulting in an inconclusive negotiation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer even revealed that both sides “have very large differences.”

Vance foreshadowed the US government shutting down by issuing a warning soon after the meeting on Monday. “I think we’re headed to a shutdown,” the Vice President declared, according to a Fox News report. The President, on the other hand, was criticised for his behaviour during the meeting.

Trump presented the Democratic leaders with “Trump 2028” hats that they refused to accept. Countless netizens took to social media platforms to criticise the President for his provocative gesture. Many called him out for his racist AI-generated video attacking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Vance is another member of the Trump administration who cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to being criticized by netizens. This time, it was his claim about the Democrats wanting to provide free healthcare to “illegal aliens” that got him on the bad side of social media users.

“If you’re an American citizen and you’ve been to the hospital in the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that wait times are especially large and very often somebody who’s there in the ER is an illegal alien,” the Vice President was heard saying during a press conference.

He went on to question why the illegal aliens were getting healthcare benefits that were paid for by American citizens. The 41-year-old’s comments were immediately criticised by social media users.

One user argued that Vance’s claim wasn’t “remotely true.” The same user added, “Even if it was, it’s a despicable way to demean people who are seeking life-saving care.”

“I know when I’m in the emergency room, I’m always thinking about the immigration status of the other people in the room AND NOT THE INTENSE KIDNEY STONE PAIN THAT BROUGHT ME HERE,” a second noted.

The Vice President also warned that an unspecified number of federal workers might face layoffs if the shutdown continues. “We don’t like that,” he added during the press conference. Vance went on to share that the step might prove necessary to keep the “people’s essential services” continuing to run.