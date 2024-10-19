JD Vance Reveals Trump Made a 'Wife Joke' About Melania When He Met Usha For The First Time

While speaking to the 'Moms of America' group during a town hall on Tuesday in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, Republican running mate J.D. Vance recounted the first time Donald Trump met his wife, Usha. He revealed that Donald made a 'wife joke' about Melania Trump during their introduction. The former president and Usha allegedly 'talked in great detail.' Donald greeted her, gave her a 'big hug', and reportedly said, "Oh, you're so beautiful! I'm so glad to see you."

Image Source: U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Vance introducing Donald Trump during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen

Donald then asked Usha’s opinion on her husband’s political career, which prompted a joke involving Melania, according to The Mirror. Vance recalled, "If anybody knows my wife, it's like the perfect Usha answer— it's a very diplomatic answer. It's like, 'Well, sir, my husband really loves public service, we love the state of Ohio, and I'm just really thrilled to be able to help him out where I can.'"

He added, "And Trump looks at her, and goes, 'Yeah my wife hates it too.'" In response, the audience erupted into laughter, and Vance credited it to Donald's candidness. “That's what I love about Trump—Trump finds the real truth in something and whether you want him to say it or not, he just points his finger right at it,” Vance mused. Vance also praised his wife's character and how she supported him throughout his political journey. "She really is an amazing person," Vance said.

He then explained how Usha quit her job when Donald asked him to join the presidential ticket. "She told me, 'If we’re going to do this, let’s make it a family adventure,'" Vance shared. Usha is an accomplished attorney who previously clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, according to Newsweek. She later pursued a career in corporate litigation at the prestigious San Francisco law firm, Munger, Tolles, and Olson. Vance and Usha met at Yale Law School and have been married since 2014.

While Usha has been an active participant in Vance's campaign, Melania has been mostly absent from Donald's public events. On one occasion, she even charged to attend a campaign event for her husband, which is unprecedented for any wife of a candidate. Donald addressed Melania's absence during a September 2023 interview with NBC News, noting that she would make appearances when the time was right.

Interestingly, Vance was initially a strong critic of Donald and had firmly embraced a 'never Trump' stance during the 2016 election. He didn’t hold back in his condemnation, calling Donald 'dangerous' and 'unfit' for the presidency, even going so far as to compare him to Hitler amid accusations of promoting racist rhetoric. Usha also famously criticized Donald’s actions during the January 6 riot. Additionally, during her convention speech, Usha emphasized the American Dream but did not mention Donald.