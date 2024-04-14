Book Revealed Donald Trump Considered Ivanka as Running Mate in 2016 Presidential Race

Amid the noisy 2016 presidential campaign, a startling proposition emerged from then-candidate Donald Trump, he floated the idea of nominating his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as his running mate. This revelation surfaces in a new book penned by former campaign deputy Rick Gates, offering a captivating insight into the inner workings of the Trump campaign.

As mentioned by The Guardian, trump's purported suggestion, detailed in "Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed and America Lost," scheduled for release on October 13, adds yet another layer to the saga surrounding the Trump family's political involvement. Gates recounts Trump's words, "I think it should be Ivanka," echoing the unconventional proposal that left many in disbelief.

The proposal was not merely a passing thought, Trump took it seriously, even conducting public polling. However, Ivanka, then 34 years old and not having served in elected office, expressed reservations about the idea when approached by her father. Gates describes the moment vividly, noting Ivanka's surprise at the suggestion. Despite Trump's enthusiasm, Ivanka reportedly advised against the notion.

“All heads turned toward her, and she just looked surprised,” He supposedly wrote about the time when Trump suggested an idea to some of his aides. “We all knew Trump well enough to keep our mouths shut and not laugh. He went on: ‘She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!”

Ultimately, the role of vice president went to Mike Pence, the then-governor of Indiana, after delivering a scathing critique of Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton. Gates also talked about the decision-making process, revealing Pence's pivotal role in securing the position.

Gates told the Washington Post that the book also analyzes other potential vice presidential candidates Trump is considering, including Condoleezza Rice, Bob Corker, Jeff Sessions, Joni Ernst, and Robert Gates. Additionally, Gates reveals Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner's preference for Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and presidential nominee.

Gates talks about more than just politics. He talks about what happens inside Trump's close group. There are claims that some people, like Melania Trump, were trying to create trouble. Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff's book says Gates and Ivanka worked together to make Melania look bad. They point to things like Melania copying a speech and problems with getting money for the inauguration.

Despite the potential for sensationalism, Gates's book portrays a nuanced perspective, neither wholly critical nor entirely supportive of the president. Unlike some former Trump staffers' memoirs, Gates's narrative is just for a defense of Trump and his election, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the events that shaped his presidency.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Ivanka Trump remains a prominent figure, with speculation swirling about her potential future political ambitions, possibly even in the 2024 presidential race. Whether or not Trump's suggestion of her as his running mate was a serious consideration or mere speculation, it adds yet another intriguing chapter to the captivating saga of the Trump family's foray into politics.