Donald Trump Just Called Himself the 'Father of IVF' at a Town Hall With Only Women

With election day coming closer, Donald Trump is making an effort to appeal to female voters by addressing several reproductive health issues. At a recent all-women town hall in Georgia, a crucial swing state, Trump asserted that he is the 'father of IVF.' He also opened up about his alleged contributions to the advancement of the in-vitro fertilization process. Further on in the conversation, Trump even went on to claim that the Republican Party was the 'party for IVF.'

It all started when one of the moderators questioned Trump about infertility treatment. The GOP nominee said, "I'm the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question." As reported by the Mirror, Trump then added, "We want fertilization, and it's all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we're out there on IVF, even more than them. So, we're totally in favor."

Trump claimed that Senator Katie Britt, who introduced the IVF Protection Act, took the time to explain everything regarding in-vitro fertilization to him. As reported by ABC News, he said, "Within about two minutes, I understood we're totally in favor of IVF. I came out with a statement within an hour, a really powerful statement with some experts, really powerful," before adding, "We really are the party for IVF."

Reacting to his claim, Kamala Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "What is he talking about? His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it in states across the country – and his own platform could end IVF altogether." Harris also criticized Trump for hurting women across the country and labeled his comments bizarre, saying, "He should take responsibility for the fact that 1 in 3 women in America lives in a Trump's abortion ban state," while pointing out how judicial changes by the Trump administration is largely viewed as why Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In contrast, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt brushed off the criticism, insisting that his comments were meant for fun. She said that the former President strongly believed in providing women and families with broad access to fertility treatments, as reported by NBC News. As for Trump, his claim to be the 'father of IVF' has drawn a lot of criticism, particularly in light of his unstable views on abortion rights and fertility issues.

Harris and several other Democrats have cautioned that a second Trump term could be a disaster for reproductive rights in the U.S., including access to IVF. Despite that, Trump has also launched sharp criticism aimed at his opponents, calling them the 'enemy from within.' Meanwhile, although he is trying hard, he’s still facing a significant gender gap in pre-election polls. A majority of female voters rooting for Vice President Harris, as reported by USA Today.