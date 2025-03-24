JD Vance Pushes for US to Own Greenland—Here’s Why He Thinks It’s ‘Critical’ for National Security!

Vice President JD Vance has recently warned of a possible acquisition of Greenland shortly. This is happening amid President Donald Trump’s growing interest in the American “control” of the Arctic island.

Since Trump’s election for the second term in the White House, he has brazenly announced that he is interested in owning Greenland. He added that the “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” to American national security.

The Trump regime’s JD Vance confirms US intention to invade Greenland by force. Denmark and Europe have previously confirmed military force would be used to defend Danish / Greenland sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/w2vPhcOyd7 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 24, 2025

Donald Trump’s claims have not-so-surprisingly invited vehement criticism from Denmark and Greenland. Greenland has been a semi-autonomous part of Denmark for six centuries. Former Prime Minister Mute Egede has summoned fellow politicians to draw up a plan to dissuade the American President.

However, the Donald Trump administration seems to be undeterred as VP Vance is claiming in a Fox News interview that America might take over the territory in the near future.

“How are we going to solve our national security? If that means that we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that’s what President Trump is going to do,” Vance stated.

When it comes to the US military, Greenland is important for its strategic location and its early-warning system for ballistic missiles. Because the island lies in the shortest route from North America to Europe and hence has the Pituffik air base.

“He doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us. He cares about putting the interests of the American citizens first,” Vance added.’

“Trump’s suggestion of using military force, while likely rhetorical, echoes concerning parallels to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, raising alarms globally,” stated the President and Managing Director at the Arctic Institute, Romain Chuffart, in an interview with Daily Express US.

Donald Trump’s rhetoric even has “wider implications, including the potential to strain alliances with NATO allies like Denmark and destabilize Arctic geopolitics,” he said, adding, “A forced acquisition would set a dangerous precedent.”

Second Lady Usha Vance is all set to visit Greenland this Thursday for a 3-day trip with her kids. She is planning to visit “historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” her office announced.

This also marks the most high-profile visit from the United States after Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. visited the island.