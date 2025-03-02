JD Vance’s Family Flee to Secret Location Following Intense Backlash—Here’s What Happened!

The Vice President in the United States does not hold much power. They may occasionally use their vote in the senate or congress. Other than that they are glorious stand-ins.

Things may be far worse for Vice President JD Vance. He not only seems very unlikable by the public in general, even President Trump does not seem to be very fond of him. Donald Trump gives more preference to the opinions and presence of his buddy, Elon Musk.

With already “not a very likeable position”, JD Vance was further pulled down by his stunt in the white house. As a result of which, he had to hide at a disclosed location during his trip to Vermont.

Vice President Vance and his family were on a 4-day trip to the Sugarbush Resort, in Waitsfield, Vermont. This was supposed to be a quick ski trip and planned ahead. However, when Vance and his family reached Vermont, they were met with an unexpected angry yet peaceful crowd. The people there were pro-Ukrainian protestors who were not happy with JD Vance’s decision to visit their state.

Mr. Vance was called a “national disgrace” by protesters, who also advised him and his family to “go ski in Russia.”

🚨 BREAKING: After torpedoing yesterday’s meeting with Zelensky, JD Vance fled to Vermont for vacation—only to be met by hundreds of furious protesters. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy! pic.twitter.com/dv5mVIFeSl — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 1, 2025

As a result, the secret service has placed Mr. Vance and his family into an undisclosed location due to security issues.

As soon as the locals learned about Vance’s plan to visit their town, protest plans began. However, with President Trump’s and JD Vance’s disgraceful behavior towards Ukrainian President Zelensky, the people all over were angry, and they wanted the vice president to know about it.

During the meeting where a mining transaction between the United States and Ukraine would have been negotiated, Mr. Zelensky was reprimanded by both President Donald Trump and JD Vance.

These were unprecedented moments in the history of diplomacy. Trump and his deputies were practically yelling at Zelensky in front of cameras.

From explaining why you didn’t wear a suit to telling us you wouldn’t last two days in front of Russia without us,

you nsulting us. pic.twitter.com/7ztyTAR5Cb — 🇵🇸ليلى (@Lailafatimeh) February 28, 2025

Protestors were carrying banners and shouting slogans. There were no signs of violence or any other disruption from the protestors.

Throughout the day, there were a few demonstrators at the resort, but none of them were disruptive, according to resort spokesperson John Bleh. He subsequently refused to discuss the matter any more.

Phil Scott, the Republican governor of Vermont, asked demonstrators to take into account that Mr. Vance would be traveling to the state with his family. In a statement, Mr. Scott said, “I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children. He urged people to be respectful even though they might not agree with him.

lmao Vermont’s (Republican, sorta) governor put out a statement asking state residents to be nice to Vance https://t.co/aHTVWXlIIc pic.twitter.com/IByYpLbMCv — a nice enough person online 🍉 (@bigkiitten) March 1, 2025

The governor has also pleaded with the locals to join him in extending a warm welcome to the vice president JD Vance and his family. He also added that he wishes the locals would give the vice president a chance to discover what makes Vermont and its residents so unique.

However, this plea fell on deaf ears as protestors did not move until the Secret Service decided to take matters into their own hands and move the family to a safer place.