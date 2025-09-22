JD Vance Gets the Ultimate Snub From a Rising Star – And It May Have Just Boosted Her Career

Whether you agree or not, Vice President JD Vance has become a highly discussed meme topic, striking a unique balance with various controversies. From social media being filled with sleazy edits of his face to the most recent Leonardo DiCaprio face swap meme backfiring, it’s clear that netizens aren’t fans of him. While his allegiance to the Trump family is another reason for the complicated relationship with the people, Mr. Vance now also seems to be at the receiving end of silent snubs from many lately.

To explain the last statement, an upcoming British folk singer’s latest refusal to perform for JD Vance has already piqued interest among netizens. Being tagged as one of the best decisions ever taken by the artist, it is no wonder that she and her band actually chose to pack up and leave without a word after getting to know who the guest of honor was for a particular evening of musical melody. It all happened back in August 2025, when the U.S. Vice President and his family toured Cotswold and Oxfordshire.

First up, the Vances received a chilly reception due to their ridiculously large motorcade of cars, which upset the locals tremendously, since half of the roads in the area were shut down. One of the events on their itinerary was a pre-booked musical performance by folk singer Dolly Mavies. However, she and her band made the last-minute decision not to perform, primarily due to the guest of honor. And surely, it served as one of the best decisions for Mavies since her act of silent protest bagged far more attention than what the local stint could ever do.

However, in the case of JD Vance, what rubbed more salt in the wound was the fact that the news of the performance had already been circulated far and wide. But now that Molly and her team walked away, the matter escalated to extreme buzz, with many people appreciating and supporting her decision in the first place. The singer even mentioned that CNN had invited her for an interview after taking this massive decision, only for the White House to intervene and spoil the fun.

English folk-rock singer Dolly Mavies (real name Molly Davies) stunned fans after pulling out of a gig in the Cotswolds when she learned U.S. Vice President JD Vance might be in attendance.

pic.twitter.com/17fJkAo34f — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) September 10, 2025

Sharing the bizarre headlines that emerged the minute she cancelled the event, Dolly Mavies claimed in her blog post that she never thought the only gig in her career she would walk away from would create so much controversy and become a matter of hot gossip.

Recalling the moment she and her team decided to back out after hearing JD Vance was the attendee, Dolly added, “We weren’t told much, so we assumed it was a product launch or something similar. After all, it was an odd time for live music. We arrived as normal, but almost immediately, the motorcade arrived along with detailed security. It quickly became clear that this event was for JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States. A swift phone call to the booker confirmed that the VP and his family were coming for the day. At that point, Adrian and I looked at each other and made our decision. We weren’t going to play. We quietly packed up our gear and left. Along with that decision, we also walked away from a very healthy day’s pay.”

pic.twitter.com/w1uqaAXUa1 — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) August 14, 2025

Meanwhile, damage control had already been planned and executed by the team of JD Vance. They ensured that the correct information had been passed on, highlighting that the VP never intended to attend the concert in the first place. His team also shared a similar reason after a local pub refused to serve the Vances and turned him away. This time, a source from his staff denied any such thing having taken place, underlining how it was JD himself who refused to eat in that pub anyway.