JD Vance Delivers Some ‘Good And Bad News’ About America’s Border

After six weeks of being sworn in as the Vice President of America, JD Vance made his first border visit. Regarding America’s southern border with Mexico, Vance mentioned that he had both “good and bad news”. The bad news inevitably involved blaming Joe Biden, while the good news was all about Donald Trump and the great things he has been doing since becoming President.

Regarding the bad news that he had, Vance said, “because of what [President] Joe Biden did at the southern border for four years, we had record increases in migrant crime, in fentanyl deaths, and in just floods and floods of people who shouldn’t be in our country who came into the United States of America.”

Vance did not stop there and continued blaming Biden and his policies, which he said helped the Cartels “become more advanced, better war fighters because Joe Biden opened up the American southern border and allowed the cartels to turn it into their playground.”

However, he shifted to the good news and mentioned that, luckily, America “needed a new president,” and that is why Trump’s coming back as the President has greatly improved the border situation. He further mentioned, “The most heartening message that I take away from my visit here at the Texas border is the number of Border Patrol agents that have come up to me and said, ‘thank you.’”

Vance also said that Border Patrol officers told him that they only needed empowerment to continue doing their jobs properly. Vance then said, “Thank God they have done their job.” He also added that border crossings in and around Eagle Pass have “about 1,500 a day to 30 a day, that’s simply the president of the United States empowering these professionals to do what they do so well.”

It should be noted here one of the primary agendas of Donald Trump since the day he came back as the American President was changing the border polices that Joe Biden’s administration had. Trump has designated February 9, 2025, as “Gulf of America Day” as he officially renamed Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Under the order “Restoring Names That Honour American Greatness” (Executive Order 14172), the US Secretary of the Interior was given 30 days to make the necessary changes.

Deportation numbers have reached a record high under Donald Trump’s administration. As reported by the Department of Homeland Security, there is a 627% increase in monthly arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement compared to Biden’s time.

On his border trip, Vance was also accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard since Vance felt that it was important to coordinate between the various government departments to ensure maximum border security. Hegseth mentioned, “As President Trump has made clear, border security is national security.”

Vance also said that the fact that border security has now become a matter of national intelligence is quite unfortunate. It now remains to be seen how the Trump administration further tightens its grips on the borders and how that affects the population.