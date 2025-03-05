JD Vance Slams Biden Again—Says He’s the Reason Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Aren’t Going Through!

Vice President JD Vance has addressed the delay in the pace of mass deportations in America. This update has come after Donald Trump aggressively focused on removing illegal immigrants from the country since his return to the White House in January. Trump emphasized mass deportation policies, stricter border control, and proper policy control.

This move by the Trump administration was shocking, but reportedly, it was being done to stabilize the economy, owing to high inflation rates, and to better the nation. However, JD Vance blamed Joe Biden’s administration for the inconsistent delay in immigration policies.

It remains a known fact that there’s been an ongoing issue of illegal migrants of people into the United States across the Mexico-United States border. Sources suggest that nearly nine-in-ten Trump supporters (88 percent) favor mass deportations of immigrants living in the country illegally. This data was recorded during Donald Trump’s election campaign.

As per Blaze Media, Vance spoke at the Mexico-US border in the Eagle Press and said that while the number of people arrested, followed by deportation and other legal updates, has increased since Trump took office, the administration is still trying to tighten the immigration enforcement system that Joe Biden’s team weakened.

“First of all, Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Vance said, stressing how Trump’s government wants to keep the country’s people safe and empower them by creating strong immigration policies. Furthermore, Vance also added that the government’s goal is not to arrest every individual to make sure people who are in the U.S. illegally leave voluntarily or go via legal channels.

“If you’re here illegally, the message from our administration is: You should go back home, and if you want to come to the United States, apply through the proper channels. That’s an important thing that we’re doing,” he added.

Blaze National Correspondent @Julio_Rosas11: “A lot of attention has been turned to the Interior, what is in your opinion the biggest obstacle to actually carrying out President Trump’s mass deportations?” VP Vance: “First of all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. We have seen… pic.twitter.com/xAWPiRDIMD — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2025

Lastly, Vance said new policies to speed up the deportation process are under development. However, this also means there will be an extra cost of expenditure owing to the tumultuous economy and high food prices. Stable cash flow might be a factor that will determine the success of these policies.”We’ve made a lot of progress, but we’re gonna keep working on it over the remainder of the president’s term,” he said at the end of the speech.

Mass deportation has been a significant issue of concern and a recurring political problem for the U.S. for the last 20 years, with various countries adopting different approaches. These policies remain controversial, and Donald Trump and former President Obama have actively worked on this issue during their terms.

According to sources, the U.S. is home to the most immigrants worldwide. Data reveals that more than eighty-six million people immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.

While they have significantly contributed to the nation’s overall growth, making America the place to hold in front of the world, we must not forget that there’s always a downside to every situation. Perhaps the government’s actions will determine the future impact of these policies on the country’s citizens in the coming days.