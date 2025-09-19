JD Vance Cracks Bizarre Joke About Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension – And Nobody Is Laughing

It is safe to assume that the entire United States, particularly the current presidential administration, has been rocked by the death of controversial conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian and host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” who gave a monologue following Kirk’s death, lost his job as a result of his remarks.

Kimmel has a history of upsetting President Donald Trump by making disparaging remarks about the president and his family, so it was likely not surprising that Trump’s ego chose to act.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump said on Truth Social to applaud the decision, although Vice President JD Vance received the most backlash.

🚨 Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled off air. Why? He joked Kirk’s killer might’ve been pro-Trump. Within 48 hrs, Trump’s FCC threatened Disney/ABC’s license and they caved. That’s not “cancel culture.” That’s state censorship in real time. pic.twitter.com/t0mD6idZPM — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

In a post from September 18, 2025, on X, formerly Twitter, Vance wrote, “Everyone please congratulate [Marco Rubio], the new host of ABC’s late-night show!” The internet remarked that Vance might want to stick to policy over jokes, even if it was obviously intended to be a joke about Secretary of State Marco Rubio taking Kimmel’s place.

Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio, the new host of ABC’s late night show! — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 18, 2025

While it makes logical sense that Vance wouldn’t be the greatest person to try comedy, given that he was somewhat of an outcast before his ascent to popularity, online users were unwilling to overlook his bad jokes.

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been criticized by several media organizations, including the American Federation of Musicians and the Writers Guild of America, as “state censorship,” but the general public on the internet has also taken notice.

Many people have responded to Vance’s tweet with similar remarks. One X user mockingly wrote, “State-approved comedy is the best kind, isn’t it!” Several others observed that the vice president might not be the best person to crack jokes; one person said, “I don’t think comedy is in that guy’s wheelhouse.”

Does anyone find this funny? Are Americans tired of being humiliated? I think it is time for America to have a President and VP that stand for America and not a foreign country. — Marshall Hayner (@MarshallHayner) September 18, 2025

Whether the Secretary of State will take over as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is still up in the air, but it appears that Kimmel himself has already realized the situation. Kimmel declared in August 2025 that if Donald Trump’s second term became especially dire, he would be prepared to leave the country.

Following Kimmel’s personal suspension and Stephen Colbert’s show being canceled to placate the president (although this did not prevent Colbert from gaining praise from his colleagues), it may be time for him to fulfill his Italian visa.