JD Vance Brutally Trolled for Showing ‘Emotional Maturity of a 5-Year-Old’ in Latest Tweet

JD Vance is being called out for acting like a “5-year-old” by netizens. The intense backlash hit after the Vice President took to social media to express his annoyance at the headline of an article that mentioned him. Internet users trolled the Republican for throwing a “temper tantrum” over the matter.

JD Vance took time away from his busy schedule to go on a vacation with his family. The politician was accompanied by his wife, Usha, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The family decided to take a ski trip to Vermont.

The Vice President and his family, who were supposed to stay at the Sugarbush Resort, were confronted with a horde of protestors. People had gathered at the resort to protest Vance’s behavior towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The posters that the protesters carried called Vance a “national disgrace”, and some even asked him to ski in Russia. The Vice President took to X(formerly known as Twitter) following the incident to address a New York Post article that reported the incident.

“Vance family move to ‘undisclosed location’ after hundreds of pro-Ukraine protestors swarm ski resort ahead of vacation,” the headline of the article read. Vance took a screenshot of the headline and posted it while writing, “These people are such idiots.”

The politician went on to clear the misunderstanding while noting that he and his family had a “great time” on vacation. He also shared how he “barely noticed” the protesters that were present. “We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous,” he added.

Vance revealed the real reason they moved hotels was so their kids could have “more privacy.” He also noted that the location of their stay was kept “undisclosed” because the Secret Service required him to do so.

🚨 BREAKING: After torpedoing yesterday’s meeting with Zelensky, JD Vance fled to Vermont for vacation—only to be met by hundreds of furious protesters. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy! pic.twitter.com/dv5mVIFeSl — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 1, 2025

The Vice President was largely criticised for his reaction to the article. Netizens quickly labelled his post as a “temper tantrum” while trolling him. One user noted how technically the headline was right because, according to Vance’s admission, he moved his family to an undisclosed location.

“So, the issue is – again, just for clarity: you are angry that the headline is correct? Just want to be 100% clear before we jump to the conclusion that the Vice President of the United States is having a temper tantrum over a headline,” one user wrote.

Another trolled the politician while noting that any other “mature” and “reasonable adult” would ignore the news article while calling it “trivial nonsense.” The same user continued while writing while saying that Vance had the “emotional maturity” of a “5-year-old.”

“This is the most pathetic ‘I’m not mad, you’re mad’ posting I’ve ever seen,” a third noted. Several other netizens questioned Vance’s statement about not noticing the protesters that came out.

“Somewhat difficult to miss the Vermont demonstrators- only makes more people question your honesty,” one wrote. “Barely noticed? Bruh we saw those vids, you noticed lol,” another added mockingly.

The whole protest was a result of Donald Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office. Vance and Trump were accused of bullying the Ukrainian president during the meeting. Vance even claimed that Zelenskyy’s behavior throughout the meeting was “disrespectful.” Trump demanded an apology from the Ukrainian president after the meeting had concluded.