JD Vance Booed at Olympics as U.S. Athletes Admit Unease

Vice President JD Vance’s appearance at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony drew an unexpected reaction. As cameras passed over the U.S. delegation in Milan, boos rippled through the stadium. The moment landed as American athletes were already navigating how to represent their country during a period of political tension at home.

Video of the ceremony, widely shared online, shows Vance seated among officials as the crowd’s reaction became audible. One broadcaster was heard noting the volume of the response as the camera briefly lingered on him. The White House has not commented publicly on the incident.

The moment came as several U.S. Olympians spoke candidly to reporters about feeling conflicted while competing under the American flag. Asked about unrest in the United States and immigration enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some athletes chose their words carefully but did not hide discomfort.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026

Freestyle skier Chris Lillis told reporters he felt “heartbroken” by developments back home, particularly surrounding ICE operations and protests. While stressing pride in representing the United States, Lillis said wearing national colors should not be read as endorsement of every government action. He added that respect and equal treatment remained core values he hoped the country would reflect.

Hunter Hess, another freestyle skier, echoed the sentiment. He said representing the U.S. currently brings “mixed emotions,” describing it as “a little hard” given ongoing political and social divisions. Hess said he competes for the people who supported him personally — family, friends, and teammates — rather than for political leadership.

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess said. He added that his focus remains on the sport and the community that helped him reach the Games.

With Vice President JD Vance in attendance, local fans at the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony made their frustration with America heard on Friday. https://t.co/oBlgWGDlsM — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 6, 2026

USA TODAY reported that similar reflections surfaced across multiple teams as 232 American athletes arrived in Milan for the Winter Games. Several described pride in representing their country alongside unease about unrest at home, a balance they said they are still learning to manage on a global stage.

Veteran U.S. hockey player Hilary Knight offered a steadier view after a preliminary match attended by Vance. Knight said the women’s national team views itself as “America’s team in the best way,” emphasizing unity through sport regardless of political climate. She said players aim to show up professionally and let their performance speak.

Figure skating world champion Alysa Liu said the Olympics provide an opportunity to highlight the diversity of American life rather than a single political narrative. Liu, who has previously shared criticism of ICE actions on social media, said the Games allow athletes to tell their own stories.

TEAM USA MARCHING INTO SAN SIRO LIKE CHAMPIONS! 🇺🇸@TeamUSA enters San Siro Stadium in Milan, as VP JD Vance and SLOTUS proudly watch on.

GO TEAM USA! Let’s go!!🫡🇺🇸🦅

pic.twitter.com/HDYlYrqOwE — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) February 6, 2026

Others emphasized the Olympic ideal itself. Halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira said the Games represent peace and hoped the spirit could extend beyond international borders. Teammate Quinn Dehlinger described competition as one of the few spaces where national divisions can temporarily soften.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry addressed the charged atmosphere ahead of the opening ceremony, urging spectators to remain respectful. Speaking at a press conference, Coventry said the athletes’ village offered a reminder of what unity can look like, with competitors from different backgrounds interacting without political labels.

For American athletes, the response to Vance and the conversations surrounding it underscored a reality they are already living. The flag still carries pride, but for some, it also carries questions — ones they are answering quietly, one competition at a time.