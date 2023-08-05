Jay Mohr Claims Jennifer Aniston Once Humiliated Him as He Was Chosen for a Role Over Her Ex-Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston, the beloved actress known for her role as Rachel Green in the iconic TV show Friends, is often praised for her talent and amiable personality. However, it seems that not all her co-stars have had pleasant experiences working alongside her. One such actor is Jay Mohr, who co-starred with Aniston in the 1997 romantic comedy Picture Perfect, as mentioned by FandomWire.

According to Mohr, his time on set with Aniston was far from enjoyable, as she made it clear that she was unhappy with his presence from the very beginning.

Also Read: After Being Abandoned as a Child, Jennifer Aniston Shares How She Eventually Forgave Her Father

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rich Fury

In a candid interview with Elle magazine in 2010, Mohr opened up about the mistreatment he endured during the filming of Picture Perfect. He revealed that Aniston was vocal about her disapproval of him as the leading man, even though he had won the role fair and square through a screen test. Mohr recounted how Aniston expressed her frustration about his casting loudly and openly, causing him immense emotional distress. He admitted that he would frequently seek solace at his mother's house and shed tears over the ongoing humiliation he faced on set.

Image Source: IMDb

Mohr's revelations didn't end there; he further shed light on Aniston's discontent during the rehearsals. According to Mohr's account on his Mohr Stories podcast, Aniston was quite relentless in her criticism of him. She reportedly expressed her disappointment that of all the screen-tested actors, he was the one chosen for the role she deemed unsuitable. The comedian described Aniston's behavior towards him as mean and hurtful, leaving a lasting impact on his experience working on the film.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Recalled Her Movie 'Leprechaun' Which Makes Her ‘Cringe’ to This Day

Image Source: GettyImages/Araya Doheny

The reason behind Jennifer Aniston's resentment towards Jay Mohr becomes apparent when delving into the film's casting history. IMDb reveals that Aniston was initially keen on her then-boyfriend, Tate Donovan, landing the role opposite hers. However, Donovan was not selected, and instead, Mohr got the part. This led to Aniston's frustration and disappointment, causing her to express her discontent with the casting choice.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Is Upset With How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Plans to Kill off Her Dad’s Character on Show

Image Source: GettyImages

Although Aniston and Donovan missed the chance to work together on Picture Perfect, they did later co-star on Friends, where they portrayed romantic interests onscreen. Ironically, this happened during a time when the actors were going through a real-life breakup. Donovan admitted that it was challenging to act alongside Aniston during the show's storyline where their characters were falling in love, while they were experiencing a breakup in real life. Despite the difficult situation, Donovan praised the Friends cast for being supportive and understanding during that time.

As for Mohr, he has long moved on from the incident that occurred over two decades ago. The comedian has continued his acting career and diversified his endeavors to include podcasting and stand-up comedy. While the unpleasant experience with Jennifer Aniston left a mark on him, he seems to have put it behind him and focused on his professional growth and personal well-being.

References:

https://fandomwire.com/i-would-literally-go-to-my-moms-house-and-cry-jennifer-aniston-repeatedly-humiliated-her-co-star-jay-mohr-for-stealing-a-movie-role-from-her-ex-boyfriend/

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Finds Comfort in Ex-Husband Justin Theroux As She Grieves Her Dad's Death

Jennifer Aniston Revealed That Guest Stars Faced a Lot of Pressure During Appearances on "Friends"