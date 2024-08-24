Jay Leno Updates His Will, Prepares to Leave Millions for a Car Museum and Next of Kin

Legendary comedian and former late-night television host Jay Leno's net worth is estimated at a whopping $450 million. The most well-known aspect of Leno's career is his time spent hosting NBC's The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014. As per Dupont Registry, the former writer is known to be a car enthusiast and owns an amazing fleet of 160 motorcycles and over 181 automobiles, valued at over $52 million. In the event of his passing, the 74-year-old has been prepared to leave his fortune to his kin while also pursuing his love of automobiles. After being named as his wife Mavis's conservator—she has been battling severe dementia—Leno revised his will in a Los Angeles court.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Leno's nephew Richard and Mavis's brother Rikki Huron Nicholson are set to receive $7 million, and his J.D.M. Foundation has been tasked with building a car museum following his passing. "As the market for vintage and classic cars continues its flourishing trajectory, one can confidently predict that Leno’s collection will steadily ascend in value, solidifying his status as a comedian extraordinaire and guardian over one of the most enviable car collections found anywhere on Earth," a journalist noted. The legal documents also indicated that the small fortune "will be sufficient to support the needs of these individuals, and particularly the needs of Mavis’ brother."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Tullberg

His recent application stated that the couple planned to stay in their house and included specifics regarding the care of his sick wife. "for as long as reasonably possible", planning to use their funds for "assistance from household employees or caregivers as may be necessary". Additionally, in the event that Leno dies before Mavis, any alterations to their joint trust would need to be approved by the court. The remaining assets will be given to their charity, the J.D.M. Foundation after they have both passed away.

After over 40 years of marriage, the TV veteran and his wife have not had a child, therefore they have filed for the modification of the will to leave a larger sum of money for their next of kin. According to InTouchWeekly, Leno had initially planned to leave $3 million for Richard and Nicholson in his will, but the court expressed concern that the alleged sum wouldn't be enough. "No one lives forever, and the actions taken by Mr. Leno are reasonable and necessary for his and Mavis' protection," the filing read.

"Mavis does not object to the petition and, in my opinion, consents to it. Mr. Leno is her protector, and she trusts him. This estate planning is in her best interest and protects her interests," the court official stated. The filings also indicate that "the estate will divide into the Leno Marital Trust. It will have the Leno Collection and any real property housing Leno Collection." "It will be irrevocable, and the survivor receives all income, plus principal for reasonable support. After the survivor's death, the after-tax balance will be distributed, along with the Leno Trust to JDM," it stated as per The Blast.