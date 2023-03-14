Hailey Bieber Does Modern Twist on Classic Gown to Steal the Show at Oscars Party

The Oscars after-party is a much-awaited annual event held by Vanity Fair Magazine following the Academy Awards ceremony. It is one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood replete with lavish decorations and entertainment and is attended by A-list celebrities, industry professionals and other notable figures looking their glamorous best. The 2023 Oscars after-party was held on March 12, 2023, and was attended by many famous celebrities.

Hailey Bieber made a stunning appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on March 12 in a black gown designed by Saint Laurent with a unique twist, featuring asymmetric sleeves, a satin panel and a large shoulder bow. She completed her look with a diamond ear cuff, adding a touch of sparkle. This was her fourth appearance at the annual Oscars after-party. Hailey has been on the news lately for a rumored feud between her and her husband's ex, Selena Gomez, with some social media users accusing Hailey and Kylie Jenner of shading Selena. However, neither Hailey nor Justin has addressed this speculation. Kylie Jenner denied any bad blood and dismissed the rumors as "silly" as per E!News.

Like Hailey, several A-listers made it to the after-party in versions of the glamorous gown. These guests showed that you can never go wrong with this classic piece. Take a look at the celebrities who wore this sleek, sophisticated look to the Oscars.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber turned heads in her custom Saint Laurent gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Gigi Hadid

Hadid turned up in a custom Zac Posen red gown that added glamor to the star-studded event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Kylie Jenner

Kylie was seen in a custom Maison Margiela, an off-shoulder sophisticated gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones star sparkled in a sheer Louis Vuitton gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Emily Ratajkowski

The My Body author was seen in a sheer, cream-colored Feben gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Rita Ora

Rita Ora was seen in a gorgeous Weiderhoeft white gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Cardi B

The rapper wore a couture gown by designer Gaurav Gupta

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Olivia Wilde

The Don't Worry Darling director was captured in photos wearing a Gabriela Hearst

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Christina Aguilera

The singer turned up in a custom Chrome Hearts gown

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus star appeared at the party in a Dolce & Gabbana gown

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber's longtime friend, Kendall Jenner made heads turn in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle wore a sparkling Ralph Lauren gown to the after-party

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Kate wore a beautiful black and peach Monique Lhuillier gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Billie Lourd

Lourd was seen in a sparkling, silver Stella McCartney dress.