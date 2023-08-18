Jax Taylor from 'Vanderpump Rules' Advises Tom Sandoval to Disappear for a Few Months

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently spoke with Insider about his former friend and co-star Tom Sandoval, recommending he take a break from the spotlight for a bit. Taylor's remarks follow the widely reported cheating scandal involving Sandoval, which has fans and media outlets abuzz with speculation and commentary.

Taylor made what appears to be a sincere request, but he has had his fair share of setbacks throughout his time on the reality show. He said that, in his opinion, Sandoval needs to "go hide somewhere" for a month or two. Taylor's viewpoint is based on the idea that Sandoval would benefit from a break from the spotlight in order to reevaluate and deal with the recent events in his life.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gets First-Ever Emmy Nominations Following Tom Sandoval - Raquel Leviss Scandal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erik Voake

When it was revealed that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with close friend Raquel Leviss while committed to Ariana Madix, his partner and fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star, the scandal surrounding the affair came to light. This shocking discovery rekindled conversations about the sincerity of relationships in the public eye and rocked the reality TV industry.

Taylor disagrees with Sandoval's claim that his current cross-country tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, is a retreat from the spotlight. Taylor adds that completely removing oneself from the public gaze involves more than just a physical retreat. Taylor, who has embraced fatherhood and settled into family life with his wife, Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, and their son, Cruz, highlights this point. Taylor's suggestions include avoiding social media, pausing his band's activity, and refraining from TV appearances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gets Backlash After Being Spotted Hugging Tom Sandoval on the Beach

The complexities of Sandoval's situation are extensive and intricate. Sandoval got caught in a media frenzy as Vanderpump Rules season 11 went on to film in the thick of the crisis. Along with having an influence on his personal life, the incident also raised media interest in and attention to the show and had a knock-on effect on viewers.

Taylor is open and honest about Sandoval's situation, but he also admits that, given his own history of cheating scandals on the show, he isn't in a good position to give advice. Taylor has been able to rediscover stability and a new sense of purpose thanks to his transformation into a family man and his relationship with Xyon, a digital health startup that deals with men's hair loss.

Also Read: Scheana Shay Defends 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Star Lala Kent Amid Backlash Against Tom Sandoval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Taylor's viewpoint is not the only one that suggests avoiding the spotlight. Other celebrities have taken time away from the spotlight to focus on self-improvement and personal growth after experiencing similar events in the past. These breaks have frequently helped them rebuild their relationships, gain perspective, and reestablish a feeling of normalcy. In the end, Taylor's advice to Sandoval resonates because it is a mirror of his personal journey and the lessons he has learned so far.

More from Inquisitr

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rachel Leviss’ Ex-fiancé James Kennedy Gets Back Custody of Their Cute Pooch

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 a “Worthy Follow-up to Last Season” Post Tom Sandoval Drama, Says Producer