Jason Kelce Explains Why Their Dad Tossed Travis Kelce's Eminem CD Out of His Car Window

In a recent installment of their podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,' the Kelce brothers, known for their prowess in football, shared a humorous childhood story involving their father, Ed Kelce, and his apparent dislike of Eminem. According to a report by HuffPost, the revelation unfolded when the siblings recounted an incident from their childhood when their dad discarded a newly acquired Eminem CD by tossing it out of a car window. This resurfaced in light of a recent mention by Travis regarding Eminem's appearance at an NFL game. This prompted Jason, the older of the two, to revisit the funny memory. The incident not only adds a touch of humor to the Kelce family narrative but also offers a glimpse into the dynamics of their shared experiences growing up.

Jason said, "It brings you back to the first CD you ever owned.” Travis laughed and said, “The Eminem Show, baby.” Additionally, Jason further added, “You know what happened to that CD though? Dad got into the car after you had bought that CD and he took it out and threw it out the window! I can’t believe you don’t remember this! It was one of the funniest things I ever saw happen!" However, the younger Kelce sibling mentioned that he had no recollection of the incident. Additionally, Jason went on to unveil the reason behind their dad's disapproval of the music.

He said, “He started hearing some of the words and was like, ‘What the f——— is this?’" It came to light that he expressed discontent with his young sons indulging in the explicit content of the 2002 album. “I remember that like it was yesterday,” Jason added. Jason's stroll through the corridors of the past coincides with growing speculation surrounding the football star's potential retirement from the game. Earlier reports garnered attention as it was claimed that he informed teammates about his retirement plans after the Eagles were ousted from the NFL playoffs, following their defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game.

Moreover, the NFL released a video showing an emotional Jason hugging his wife Kylie Jenner, and exchanging a handshake with his father Ed, both present at the game in Tampa Bay. Jason has been under scrutiny since he openly discussed the potential of retiring, expressing that his intense dedication to the sport is taking a toll on his body. As reported by PEOPLE, he clarified that the overwhelming nature of the moment prevented him from making a definitive decision about the future of his football career. “It’s just something that, I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals,” he said.

In the meantime, Coach Nick Sirianni expressed his affection and gratitude for Jason this week, describing him as one of the most special individuals he's had the privilege to work with. On the other hand, the incorporation of their childhood memory brought a personal element to the episode, offering fans insight into the Kelce brothers' upbringing and family dynamics. The blend of cheerful recollections and significant sports updates highlighted the diverse nature of the podcast, delivering a comprehensive experience for its listeners.

