Jason Kelce Calls Washing Hair ‘Completely Unnecessary’ While Revealing This Shocking Truth

Jason Kelce took the internet by storm as he disclosed that he hadn't washed his hair in months. The NFL star also added that washing hair is a 'completely unnecessary' practice. Not many loved the idea of it and, instead, questioned Kelce's intent behind it. But that's not all, since the sports personality's hygiene routine sent a wave of shock amongst many as he confessed he doesn't wash his feet as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

The Philadephia Eagles alum appeared on his podcast, New Heights, as he disclosed, "If my feet don't have visible dirt like I look at the bottom of them and it doesn't look dirty, they just look like feet, I'm not taking any type of scrubbing. They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my balls, my butt and my armpits. And that's it. I haven't washed my hair in, like, months." Adding on, he said, "I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It's unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary."

What kind of weirdo washes their feet…. https://t.co/djbjj39Lyw — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) June 1, 2024

The confession led to incessant waves of laughter from Travis Kelce, as the duo handles the podcast channel. To get some backing, he then asked the Kansas City Chiefs player, "I don't stink, that's the thing. Travis, you be honest now, don't you lie. Do I stink?" Responding to it diplomatically, Travis said, "The only time I smell you is when your pits smell. And you say you wash your pits, so... you might need to stop washing your pits."

@JasonKelce standing ten (stinky) toes down that you don’t have to wash your feet, claiming that “studies have shown you only need to hit the *checks notes* ‘hot spots’” 😂☠️ @newheightshow 😷 pic.twitter.com/4kBoUzpnig — Sara 🍌🥽 (@sayray10) June 5, 2024

Jason responded, "I mean, that might be true. I just need to wear deodorant. That's it. If I wear deodorant, then the pits are great." Travis admitted, "You're right, though. You're not a smelly dude, so I can't say you are." Earlier, as reported by US Magazine, Jason had also commented on the 'diabolical lies' he thought everyone was fed with as far as health and hygiene was concerned.

Jason Kelce is an incredibly kind individual btw read about his philanthropy before u diss him please — TheGrandeTop10☀️ (@TheGrandeTop10) June 3, 2024

"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin," Jason said. The recent podcast had Jason declare a few more controversial statements as he said, "What kind of psychopath washes your feet?"

Jason Kelce says he doesn't wash his feet pic.twitter.com/PPpX2wWr6A — The Wave (@_thewavetv) June 1, 2024

Travis retaliated, "I'm not washing my feet every time, but after a football practice ... yes, I wash my feet," as reported by ET Online. "If there’s visible dirt on them, I’ll scrub the dirt off. I don’t even touch my feet. Why the f–k would I wash my feet? I’m not touching my feet unless I’m clipping my toenails. That’s the only time I’m touching my feet," Jason further explained. "This is a fact. I don’t even need to dispute. It’s been proven. People that wash their entire bodies with soap have been proven to have unhealthier skin, OK?"