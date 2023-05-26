Lewis Hamilton Shows Off Gold Teeth as Mercedes Star Rocks Up at Monaco GP Sporting All-New Look

The Mercedes star showcased his recently acquired gold teeth to the photographers, capturing their attention at this weekend's Monaco GP, reported The U.S. Sun. The golden teeth really complimented his style, but unfortunately, they are not permanent as later on, Hamilton tucked the gold teeth into his pocket, disclosing that they were merely veneers. Nonetheless, he admitted to contemplating the idea of having such dental work done.

Lewis Hamilton has previously faced scrutiny from the FIA for his nose piercings, but it appears he may avoid any reprimands this time as the existing regulations do not encompass considerations related to dental procedures. According to Motor Sport, Appendix L, Chapter III, Article 5 of the FIA International Sporting Code reads "The wearing of jewelry in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start."

Following concerns regarding potential disfigurement, Lewis Hamilton was granted an FIA medical exemption, allowing him to wear his nose stud. As a result, he was permitted to retain the accessory without facing any restrictions.

As Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One champion, has indicated that discussions regarding a new contract with Mercedes are progressing, he holds optimism that the matter will be resolved "in the upcoming weeks". The 38-year-old driver is nearing the conclusion of negotiations for a new contract with Mercedes, expected to be valued at approximately £50 million per year. In a clear display of extravagance, he heightened the bling factor ahead of this week's race in Monte Carlo.

Hamilton, currently positioned in fourth place in the drivers' standings, has firmly expressed his determination to continue competing until he clinches an unprecedented eighth championship. Nonetheless, there have been speculations connecting him to a potential £40 million transfer to Ferrari.

In reaction to the news, Mercedes boss Wolff said, "These rumors come up every two years when we have to sign a new contract. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. It's just uncomfortable that two friends, two blood brothers who have been through thick and thin for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money. I'm firmly convinced that we'll find each other, there's not a millimeter of doubt for me. I can't imagine anything else. If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Quinn Rooney

As per ESPN, when Vasseur was asked about the implied offer he said that there's always a different story going on every week. He added, "I think every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at one stage -- it would be bulls--- to not say something like this. If I have discussed with Hamilton, [it's because] I have had discussions with him for the last 20 years -- I have discussed things almost every single weekend with Hamilton. I don't want to have to stop having discussions with him because you are chasing me [about a contract offer]."

At the age of 38, the English driver, renowned for his impressive track record of 103 victories, 192 podium finishes and 103 pole positions, is facing a narrowing window of opportunity to secure an eighth world championship, surpassing the record set by Michael Schumacher.