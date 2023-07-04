Jason Alexander Recalls Taylor Swift's Debut in His Music Video: "Her Success Was All Me"

Jason Alexander recalled the moment that Taylor Swift made her debut in the music industry on The View. Alexander noted that she was in a music video that he ended up directing in the year 2007. It was possibly the very first time that the Lavender Haze singer appeared on television. According to Alexander, a vital reason for her fame was that very debut.

The actor Alexander created quite a buzz during a recent episode of the famous talk show after he brought up Swift. The Pretty Woman actor was in a conversation with The View hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar. Griffin was the one who brought up the blast from the past and recalled the time when Alexander directed a music video. Alexander narrated the tale of how his being an acclaimed actor allowed him to direct a music video.

"Taylor was like 17 and already a rockstar." Jason Alexander told the women of #TheView about putting Taylor Swift in her first music video way back when: https://t.co/LmX196fWNu pic.twitter.com/0UhLBFpka6 — Decider (@decider) June 27, 2023

He said that famous country singer, Brad Paisley initially asked him to be in a music video alongside Paisley while they both vibed to the soothing beats. Paisley reportedly wanted video footage of not just himself singing the song but Alexander rocking out too. Although all appeared to be well, the Seinfeld actor noted that there were no women in the all-guy band. He unveiled the fact that he recommended two singers, one of whom was the Love Story singer, to be alongside him in the video. The other singer chosen was country music singer, Kellie Pickler, according to Decider.

The episode featured video footage of Swift, Pickler, and Alexander giving quite a performance. The crowd in the video appeared to be having a blast as they vibed to the jumpy beat. "Taylor was 17 and already a rockstar," claimed Alexander.

He then noted how technically it was "her act" and not his in the first place and how he was more than thrilled to have her by his side. This was Swift's debut music video, according to Alexander. The Dunston Checks In actor then jokingly added that the aftermath of that particular debut - her current success - was because of him. "Her success was all me," said Alexander in good humor.

The 22 singer has since then truly come a long way. From being a Grammy winner to earning Platinum records, she has done it all. The We Are Never Getting Back Together singer recently announced the re-release of her Speak Now album that she originally composed between the ages of 18 and 20. According to the caption of her post, all the songs in that particular album were "self-written." It didn't take long for fans to flood her comment section with excitement to listen to Taylor's version of the famous album.

