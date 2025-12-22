Jasmine Crockett Savagely Responds to JD Vance’s ‘Street-Girl Persona’ Remark

Texas representative Jasmine Crockett is back in the news for her political move. On December 8, 2025, Rep. Jasmine Crockett announced that she will run for the U.S. Senate in 2026 instead of seeking another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of December 9, 2025, independent race forecasters—including The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball- rated the Texas Senate general election as likely Republican. Discussing her decision, Jasmine Crockett said that while many urged her to remain in the House, she believes the moment calls for a larger platform as Democrats aim for a longer run in Texas.

Meanwhile, in her campaign for the Senate elections, she appears to be leading against her opponent, Rep. James Telerico. She was first elected in 2022 after Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson retired, and Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers in the general election by a margin of 75 percent to 22 percent. In 2024, she ran for re-election without major-party opposition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

Consequently, Vice President JD Vance, who’s a strong critic of Crockett, mentioned her during the Turning Point USA annual America Fest conference in Phoenix.

Vance said, “Oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails!”

Jasmine Crockett later joined “The Weekend: Primetime by MS NOW,” where she gave a stark reply to JD Vance. She started by saying that in places like Georgia and Mississippi, Democrats are already winning blue. Since Texas has a candidate who seems to be as ambitious and confident as her, they (Republicans) are “afraid.”

She further slammed JD Vance’s “street girl persona” claim. She said that “anybody who knows her credentials” is aware that she is educated and has not fabricated a random tale about where she has come from. She added, “At the end of the day, I am who I am,” as she proudly called herself “authentic.”

Crockett questioned Vance and Trump’s policy credibility as she claimed that even before she joined politics, she fought for ” everyday people” whom she represented pro bono.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaMon Cortez (@purpleroom_politics)

They were getting arrested in the streets, and she was representing them in the courtroom. The former attorney graduated from the University of Houston Law Center in 2006 with a Juris Doctor, after which she also sat for the bar exams.

Jasmine Crockett said that she “does not have time for him” (JD Vance) and urged the administration they should be afraid of her vision as she prepares to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Crockett is one of nine members of Texas’s 40-member congressional delegation who have announced they will not seek re-election to their current seats in 2026. The others included Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Rep. Morgan Luttrell, Rep. Wesley Hunt, and others.

According to Ballotpedia, 50 members of Congress, including eight senators and 42 House members, have said they will not seek re-election to their current seats in 2026.

In the interview, which was posted on YouTube, Crockett further blamed Donald Trump’s poor tariff policies that created problems for working-class people as well as other nations.

Meanwhile, the total government shutdown occurred on October 1, 2025. Trump claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. His administration accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants.

This shutdown has further fueled an intense debate between the GOP (Republican) and the Democrats, as the above-mentioned claims were dismissed.

While the shutdown, which lasted for 43 days, affected the Trump administration’s reputation after healthcare, agriculture, and other essential sectors were affected, people are not scared to ask where the billions of dollars that citizens pay in taxes are flowing.