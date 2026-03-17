Jasmine Crockett Defends Bodyguard With ‘Limited Criminal History’ Claim

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is now defending her bodyguard, who was killed during a tense standoff with the Dallas Police SWAT team. The congresswoman has issued a statement, saying the suspect, 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, had “a limited criminal history.” According to Crockett, her office didn’t find any past violent crimes committed by the suspect.

“We are saddened and shocked by some of the concerning revelations. Our team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security. We were approved to use this vendor, who also provided security services for additional entities in the local community and worked closely with law enforcement agencies, including Capitol Police,” Crockett said.

Crockett’s defense does not take away from the fact that Robinson has a criminal history. His record dates back to 2010. In the past, he had been charged with crimes such as theft and violation of probation.

The fatal police shooting of Diamon Mazairre Robinson has triggered an intense wave of scrutiny regarding the hiring practices of Representative Jasmine Crockett. Investigative reports published today reveal that Robinson, who operated under the alias Mike King, was a convicted… — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) March 14, 2026

According to Fox News, Robinson was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and was wanted by police. He had reportedly claimed to be a law enforcement officer, recruiting for his business that offered security jobs to off-duty officers.

Dallas police recovered 11 firearms from his possession. He was holding a stolen handgun during the faceoff.

Robinson had been going by the alias “Mike King,” driving around in a replica undercover car that displayed stolen government license plates, and was spotted wearing a fake police uniform on multiple occasions. He created a sham business and offered to place legitimate off-duty officers in security jobs.

Dallas Deputy Police Chief William Griffith issued a statement on Monday. He said, “The agencies that he reported to work for do not exist. So, dignitaries, basically special dignitary police—that agency does not exist within the federal government. So that’s who he portrayed to be. There was no actual federal agency that he worked for that existed. He was very good at hiding his true identity … He had been living like this for many years.”

BREAKING🚨: Dallas Police have released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Jasmine Crockett’s longtime security guard in a Children’s Hospital parking garage. The man, identified as Diamon Robinson (aka Mike King), was shot and killed by officers late Wednesday night after… pic.twitter.com/UH0aaE4rgD — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 16, 2026

​In her statement, Jasmine Crockett also pointed toward the flaw in the system. Had there been a tighter scrutiny, Robinson wouldn’t have been able to bypass it.

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She said, “The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems…This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats.”

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Jasmine Crockett also highlighted that Robinson never created any problems when he was in her team and said that he was a diligent worker. She added, “There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be.”

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