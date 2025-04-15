‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ Who Predicted COVID and Diana’s Death, Issues Petrifying July 2025 Warning

Japanese Baba Vanga, aka Ryo Tatsuki, has predicted a catastrophic event to hit the world in 2025. The event is predicted to affect the regions of Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the fortune teller.

Ryo Tatsuki started off her career as a manga artist. She later became famous for predicting natural disasters and major world events. Several of the Japanese woman’s predictions have come true to date. This has established her as a well-known fortune teller in the world.

She is often even compared to Baba Vanga and even dubbed as the ‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ due to her reliable predictions. The fortune teller has even published a manga titled ‘The Future I Saw’, which featured a series of predictions that came to her in her dreams.

The fortune teller has previously revealed that she gets visions of the future through her dreams. The first time she saw a vision about the future was in the early 1980s.

Her most recent prediction is causing alarm around the world, but especially in her own country. The former manga artist predicted that the ocean South of Japan is “boiling.” People are speculating that her dream is an indication of a “mega tsunami.”

Discussions about a possible underwater volcanic eruption triggering a tsunami have increased since Tatsuki’s prediction. The tsunami is also predicted to affect a diamond-shaped area and affect more than just the country of Japan. Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands will be the regions affected according to the prediction.

The fortune teller has also spoken about “dragon-like” figures moving in the same region. The exact month that Tatsuki thinks the tsunami will hit the region is July. Notably, Japan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire and also has the Nankai Trough. The trough is located in the south Nankaidō region of Japan’s island of Honshu.

The possibility of the area being prone to an earthquake cannot be denied. An earthquake of a bigger magnitude can cause a catastrophic tsunami as a result. A Times Now World Report addressed Ryo Tatsuki’s prediction while more or less debunking it.

According to the report, seismologists note that there is “ no scientific basis for Tatsuki’s claims.” They also add, “The location she describes isn’t far-fetched from a geological standpoint.”

Tatsuki’s track record when it comes to predicting the future has been commendable so far. The fortune teller predicted Freddie Mercury’s passing away before his death in 1991. She predicted the Kobe earthquake in 1995. Tatsuki also predicted the tsunami that hit Japan in 2011. All these predictions were a result of the visions the fortune teller got in her dreams.

Reportedly, she also predicted the spread of the deadly COVID-19. “In 25 years, an unknown virus will come in 2020, will disappear after peaking in April, and appear again 10 years later,” Tatsuki had predicted. She also predicted the death of Princess Diana. Her diary had notes predicting the royal’s death on August 31, 1992 which was half a decade before she passed away.