Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has opened up about her former husband Kody Brown's statement about his lack of interest in his now ex-wife, Christine Brown, in a recent revelation. The shocking reveal comes as the Browns' complicated polygamist family drama continues to intrigue viewers and followers of the TLC show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Broke Up At Least ‘Thrice’ Before Finally Splitting Up

Janelle made the surprising disclosure after a conversation with Kody on an upcoming episode of 'Sister Wives.' People Magazine shared the preview of the episode which will run on TLC on Sunday at 10 p.m. Kody, who has been married to four different women throughout the show's run, looked taken aback by Christine's decision to divorce him, which she disclosed publicly in November 2021. Janelle, on the other hand, sees things differently.

While Kody and Janelle work through the complications of their divorce, Kody thinks about his emotions of rejection, particularly during the Christmas holidays when he was not invited to join Janelle and Christine in their celebrations. He explains his desire for their relationship and separation to be different from Christine's. “I don’t want to be in a place where we’re just acting like nothing has happened. I think in some ways, that’s what was happening with Christine and I,” he says.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

He adds, “When I would have conversations with her about our relationship, it was too uncomfortable for us. Yet, she left with me sort of holding the bag, never knowing that she was going to leave. She was making plans and having a discussion with people about leaving.”

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Says Christine and Janelle "Shattered” His World by Separating Him From Kids

Janelle strongly refutes Kody's allegation that Christine's departure took him off guard in a confessional interview for the show. “He purports that he never saw this coming,” she said. “He’s been telling me for years that he wasn’t attracted to Christine. They were struggling in their marriage.” She added, “I would have left his ass the first time he said that to me.”

While Janelle and Kody were addressing their own separation in the scenario, it's evident that Kody's long-standing sense of disinterest in Christine was a huge revelation that left fans and viewers stunned. Janelle and Kody's divorce, which Janelle officially announced in December 2022, marked the end of a 19-year marriage. Janelle reveals her desire to be separated from Kody in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, which was taped in early 2022, per Business Insider.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Urges Kody Brown to 'See His Kids' After 'Cruel' Behavior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Kody, on the other hand, is surprised by her decision, as he had assumed that Janelle's previous separations were the result of her troubles managing relationships with her fellow sister wives, rather than problems within their own relationship. He stated that he was “sort of surprised that she doesn’t want to try and reconcile.” As the conversation progresses, Janelle suggests that they go to counseling together, emphasizing her "affection" for Kody.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Claims Kody Brown Kept Ex Wife Meri Brown on the Hook for ‘Years’

Meri Brown from 'Sister Wives’ Joked She Was ‘The Other Woman’ With Kody and Robyn on Christmas Eve Last Year