James Carville Tears Into Trump After State of the Union Address — “People Hate You”

Political strategist James Carville sent a harsh video message to Donald Trump that went viral after his State of the Union address. Carville pointed out how Republicans dislike Trump, along with Democrats.

​The video message was shared by ex-NBC executive Mike Sington. Carville started by saying he has a personal message for the President. He did not tone down his language and hurled abuses towards Trump.

​He said, “You son of a b—- when I’m telling you this because I’m gonna tell you right where you are, you f–, sorry sack of s—: people hate you.”

​Furthermore, he added, “I’m not just saying this because I don’t like you, I’m saying this because I’m telling you what’s happening to you right now. First of all, everybody is stabbing you in the back; you can trust no one.”

​Carville did not hold back and continued to fire brutal jabs. He went on to label the 79-year-old as the “most unpopular president.” He further explained how they don’t like him or how he smells. After that, he took a shot at Trump’s hair, calling it “stupid comb-over.”

The president’s hair has been the center of many jokes, including Gavin Newsom‘s recent dig, suggesting him hair gel. Carville hinted towards the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who shared her views on the president.

She mentioned that the MAGA leader “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Moreover, some of Trump’s plans on striking Iran were shared in a leak, suggesting his own people aren’t on his side.

Carville continued taking jabs at Trump’s declining approval ratings. His polling numbers have been at their lowest since he took office for the second time.

While he brags about having the best ratings as the midterms approach. Carville noted that leader of the nation will be miserable in November when his unpopularity will drag down the whole administration.

​He ended the video warning the president about the public humiliation and misery coming his way. Meanwhile, he also wished Trump good health, considering all the rumors going around about his allegedly declining medical condition.

The post has received over 430K views and several comments. one X user commented, “lol this isn’t brutal, it’s the truth. Anyone, Trump hello.” Another one added, “He goes from hating him to wishing him good health. Make up your mind, Mr Bourbon Street.”

The third one gave a reality check to Carville, “When you use profanity, you realize the type of person you are or people realize the type of person you are. I really feel sorry for James.”