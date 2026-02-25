Gavin Newsom Takes Swipe at Donald Trump’s Hair

Donald Trump has long gained attention for his hair, and recently it caught the attention of California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, who made fun of his hair as he stepped into the House chamber on Tuesday for the State of the Union address.

Newsom, who posts opposing arguments when the president speaks, mocked how President Donald Trump looked.

Gavin Newsom took to X as he wrote in a tweet expressing his shock. He said, “Oh no, Donald, you need some of my hair gel!!!”

Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 25, 2026

President Donald Trump has often taken pride in his hair, but that became part of a policy discussion last year when he signed an order related to water pressure regulations.

Under the order, restrictions on water pressure that were originally intended to conserve water were rolled back.

In 2024, Trump spoke about his hair care routine, saying he prefers a strong shower to properly wash his hair.

He said that low water pressure forced him to stand under the shower for approximately 15 minutes before his hair would get wet. Describing the flow, he said, “drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on Trump’s hair, reporters sought a response from the White House. The administration responded sharply to Newsom’s remarks.

A White House spokesperson said Newsom, who is expected to run for president in 2028, “should shut his filthy mouth and apologize to Black people for demeaning them earlier this week.” The comment was first reported by The Daily Beast.

The spokesperson also said Newsom should be more concerned about his own appearance rather than commenting on others, adding that voters are more focused on how the governor presents himself.

Some conservative supporters criticized Newsom following remarks he made Sunday while speaking about Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens. Critics described the comment as racist and said they found his words offensive.

Newsom has denied that his remarks were racist. He disagreed with that assessment and said he understands why some people may have interpreted his comments that way.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Newsom’s press office posted a statement on X. The message, written in capital letters, mirrored the style President Donald Trump often uses on his Truth Social account.

In the statement, Newsom took another jab at Trump, suggesting the president was displeased with the media attention Newsom received after delivering a speech the same day. The post appeared to continue the public back-and-forth between the two.