Gavin Newsom Fuels Donald Trump Dementia Rumors in Latest ‘Sundowning’ Jab Aimed at the President

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again taken a jibe at Donald Trump, accusing the president of “sundowning.” This comes as a response to the president’s recent Truth Social post about Newsom.

Newsom has sparked dementia rumors about the president yet again after his recent post on X. In the post, he wrote “Wow. The president is sundowning harder than usual tonight!!” For a greater dramatic effect, he wrote it in all caps.

This comes after Trump seemingly shared his delight over Newsom allegedly dropping out of the 2028 presidential race. However, Newsom isn’t counting himself out of the race just yet. His new post suggests that he intends to contest for president in 2028, but does not confirm it.

WOW. THE PRESIDENT IS SUNDOWNING HARDER THAN USUAL TONIGHT!!! — GOVERNOR GCN https://t.co/bHaXaR8Nhu — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 24, 2026

The internet exploded over Newsom’s jab at Trump, as social media users shared mixed reactions online. Memes, ridicule and mockery ensued for both political figures. One user wrote, “This feels like a wild movie plot twist.”

Another user took a dig at Trump, stating, “He thinks there’s a presidential race happening right now. LOL!” One added, “Trump is hysterical!” A user wrote, “It’s hilarious how easy it is to rage-bait you.”

A fifth user stated, “His entire administration is sundowning regularly and apparently has been for months.” Similarly, the comment section was flooded with remarks about both Trump and Newsom.

This isn’t the first time Newsom has accused Trump of “sundowning.” Earlier in 2026, Newsom made a similar remark when Trump seemingly fumbled over his words during a speech. In a post, the California governor shared a video clip of the moment and claimed that Trump’s alleged “sundowning” began early during the day for him, throwing shade at the president.

Donald Trump is sundowning. The dementia is real. pic.twitter.com/AoTYcDNA1n — Conrad bleu🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@wha_daproblemis) January 17, 2026

Sundowning is a common occurrence in those with dementia. Those diagnosed end up experiencing anxiety and confusion in late afternoon or evening. However, medical experts have strictly advised against diagnosing based on public behavior. This is because the condition varies depending on the case and the level of dementia.

Trump’s late-night Truth Social rants, on the other hand, have been getting rather frequent. With Newsom locked in on his “sundowning” jibes fueling dementia rumors about the president, the two political figures likely have a new feud for 2026.

The president has repeatedly shut down dementia rumors, saying that he has been feeling great. Apart from the known health issues like his chronic venous insufficiency, the White House has continued to shut down other rumors.

JUST IN: President Trump remains in “excellent overall health,” his doctor said after the president’s follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/xozaLhcmui — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2025

However, netizens have been sharing several theories addressing Trump’s alleged ill health. Some like Newsom continue to build on the dementia theory. Others have shared videos of Trump sometimes dozing off mid-meeting or slurring his words and even forgetting important information during press conferences.

Newsom also pointed these out in a series of posts on X in the past. With sundowning mentioned once more, it remains to be seen how the president will respond.