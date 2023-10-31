After far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a censure resolution in the wake of Rep. Rashida Tlaib protesting for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire, CNN's Jake Tapper took a moment on Sunday morning to rip into Greene for exploiting the turmoil in the Middle East for apparent political advantages. Tapper objected to Greene's characterization of a recent demonstration led by Tlaib in the Capitol as an 'insurrection' (something which Fox News previously reported on.)

Tapper said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, "Antisemitism is not a cudgel to be used against people for political points, nor is Islamophobia or racism or anti-gay behavior or misogyny or any other kind of bigotry." He further stated, "This s— is not a game." He also seemed exasperated when he said, "You’re never gonna believe who the Republican offering this motion to censure Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is. I want you to take a guess. Go ahead. Take a guess. That’s right. It’s Marjorie Taylor Greene."

The journalist continued, "And it gets worse because when you read Greene’s resolution, you realize it is a) written by someone who seems to have learned about the Arab-Israeli conflict maybe 10 minutes before who maybe didn’t even have access to Wikipedia, and b) while there are plenty of valid criticisms of Congresswoman Thalib, this resolution twists a bunch of things that she’s said beyond recognition, and c) the resolution seems much more focused on Jan. 6 than it does on Oct. 7."

As reported by Radar Online, Tapper said that several Democrats have been unhappy with Tlaib's statements on Israel but that Greene is also hypocritical for not speaking out against Trump's meal with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes in November 2022. Tapper further said that Greene was spreading conspiracy theories by advocating ideas like the 'great replacement theory,' which posits that wealthy Jews are plotting to replace White Americans with individuals of other races and faiths.

Tapper also listed a number of things Greene has done 'wrong,' like speaking at a conference last year hosted by Fuentes, who is also a white nationalist leader. The CNN host also recounted a string of Greene's remarks, such as the time she likened safety measures (like mask mandates and vaccinations) during COVID-19 to the Holocaust. The Hill reported Greene's words at the time: "You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." She eventually issued an apology for the remarks.

Last month, the Republican also received criticism from her peers and superiors for misunderstanding Jewish festivals. She wished everyone a 'Happy Yom Kippur' while posting a photo of a menorah, the Hanukkah candelabra. In a now-deleted post, she wrote on Twitter, "To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast. Gamar Chasima Tova!" and an image of a menorah.

