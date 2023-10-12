Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Have Been 'Secretly' Separated Since 2016: "We Were Exhausted"

In a recent revelation, Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she and Will Smith have been leading separate lives for the past seven years, offering insights into the current dynamics of their enduring marriage. However, she made it clear that there are no imminent plans for a formal divorce. Instead, she underscored a commitment to the process of comprehending and redefining the present state of their relationship. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 1997, is navigating this period of transition and reflection, as per People.

Even at the time of the much-publicized incident at the Oscars in 2022—when Will Smith notably slapped Chris Rock—the couple had already been living apart for six years. The incident went viral online for the out-of-the-blue act by Smith on live television after Rock cracked a joke about Jada. The scripted joke didn't go down well with her, prompting Will to retaliate publicly by slapping Rock.

The 52-year-old actress spoke about these personal details and is scheduled to further explore the intricacies of their separation in an upcoming interview with NBC, as per Today. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," The Nutty Professor actress revealed. This admission provides additional insight into the challenges that built over the years, leading the couple to reevaluate their how they function and what each seemingly wanted from their relationship.

Reflecting on the dynamics of their overall relationship, Jada further divulged, "I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she explained. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise," she added.

The couple's journey, despite separation, is marked by a desire to understand and redefine their relationship rather than opting for a formal dissolution. Jada emphasized the enduring love shared between their family, particularly their children. She reiterated, "They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad. It's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that."

This revelation from Jada Pinkett Smith provides a glimpse into the complexities of maintaining a public persona while navigating personal challenges. The couple's decision to remain separated yet committed to understanding their relationship reflects a nuanced approach to love, growth, and the intricacies of long-term partnerships in the spotlight. As Jada prepares to share more insights in her upcoming interview, the public awaits a deeper understanding of the journey the Smiths are on at this stage of their relationship.

