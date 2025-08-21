Jack White Slams Trump as a “Fascist” and Karoline Leavitt as a “Liar” – White House Fires Back With Insults

Most rock stars don’t play a significant role in political conflicts. Not Jack White.

In a sharp social media broadside that left no golden fixture unshaken, the former White Stripes frontman fired at President Donald Trump, White House staff members, and anyone in MAGA red who dared to stand up for him.

After receiving a warning from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung earlier this week, Jack White, who never backs down from integrating art and politics, removed the gloves. White’s jab at Donald Trump’s lavish Oval Office makeover annoyed Cheung, who called the rock star a “washed-up, has-been loser (…) masquerading as a real artist.”

That was enough to send White into battle with his guitar in hand, but his Instagram keyboard was ready to clack!

White happily turned Cheung’s insult on its head in reply. “Masquerading as a real artist”? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well, here’s my opinion, Trump is masquerading as a human,” Jack White shot back before twisting the knife.

The rocker, who was born in Detroit, posted more. He argued that Donald Trump has been “He’s masquerading as a Christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy” for a long time. Instead, the president built his career “using other people’s money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift,” according to White. It was a stinging clapback, and it worked out rather well.

Trump critics celebrated White’s post by Wednesday night, while those who back Trump were furious.

Cheung was wrong if he believed he was Jack White’s only target. White broadened his criticism to include Cheung and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling them “professional liar toadies.”

White wrote, “[They] mask [Trump’s] fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country,” charging the administration with promoting hatred “on a daily basis.” The rocker, who mentioned his reservations about speaking politically in the past, made a divisive but intentional decision to compare the current White House to Germany during the 1930s under Hitler’s rise.

BREAKING: Jack White from the White Stripes just posted this about Trump: “Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too,… pic.twitter.com/maBVONm5Gk — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 19, 2025

But the gloves were off!

White’s post served as a collection of Trump’s most notable scandals, ranging from his ties to Jeffrey Epstein to his efforts to manipulate the 2020 election. He called Trump a “professional golf cheat,” a “orange grifter,” and an ally to Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.

The White House also had no intention of giving up either. Cheung only repeated his earlier remark when The Daily Beast reached out to him, calling Jack White’s comments from a “has-been loser posting drivel.”

Unbothered by it, White said, “Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me.”

Although it is one of his loudest forays into politics, Jack White previously ran for office in 2020 as a Bernie Sanders campaigner. “He ain’t spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremacist country club rich idiot agenda,” he said, scowling at the supporters of Donald Trump as they celebrated his gold-plated redecorations.

Grammy-winning rocker Jack White unleashed a blistering attack onTrump’s opulent redecoration of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SX7IR3oznh — 𓂀 𝕋𝔼𝔸ℍ 𓂀 (@TeahCartel) August 19, 2025

Jack White ended by quoting Theodore Roosevelt, who criticized the President as “morally treasonable to the American public.”

Rock stars rarely go into Washington’s filth and get a clean hit. Yet, the White House retaliated after Jack White struck a powerful chord this week. And what about the rivalry? Based on the volume, it’s not even close to its last verse.