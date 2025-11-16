Jack Schlossberg Enters the Congressional Race, and the Kennedy Family Drama Heats Up!

Jack Schlossberg, RFK Jr.’s cousin and longtime critic, just made a huge political move, announcing on Instagram that he will be running for Congress for New York’s 12th Congressional District. Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy‘s grandson.

He expressed determination to help Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives. He wrote in the caption of the post, “We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.

With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless for a third term. I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington and execute on your behalf.”

BREAKING: Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, has announced that he’ll seek Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat. He says the Democratic Party needs someone who can stand up strongly to Trump. pic.twitter.com/R4ryuJ3TsI — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 12, 2025

He was met with support as Perez Hilton commented, “I’m moving back to New York just to vote for you!” Another user wrote, “Go Jack Go!!! We need some new energy to fight.” A third user said that his grandfather will be so proud of him.

One user encouraged him, “I’m from LA, but this got me all excited!!! Go, Jack!” Earlier, Schlossberg was interviewed by CNN and disclosed he’s a proud democrat and wants to work for the new generation. His views sharply contrast with those of his cousin, RFK Jr. He even tweeted that RFK Jr. was ‘for sale’ and stated that he does not support him.

Before this, Jack had spoken out against RFK Jr.’s work, accusing him of spreading health-related misinformation. He stated, “He caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet. Trump “put a collar on [his] cousin, RFK Jr., and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation.”

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, just torched RFK Jr: “RFK Jr is a dangerous person making life-and-death decisions as HHS Secretary. He’s spreading misinformation and lies that are leading to deaths.” The Kennedy legacy isn’t divided, it’s disowning him. pic.twitter.com/tO2hGTx3vD — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 12, 2025

He called RFK Jr. dangerous while working as the Health and Human Services Secretary. He criticized RFK Jr. for promoting anti-vaccine views and appointing like-minded individuals, which he argued puts public health at risk.

Many people have compared Schlossberg to his uncle, John F. Kennedy. He even posted a similar photo on his website, riding a bike, just like his uncle, drawing another parallel.