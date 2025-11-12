Jack Schlossberg – Can a Kennedy Still Win New York?

Jack Schlossberg is writing his own chapter in American politics. The 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy has announced his bid for Congress, setting his sights on New York’s 12th District seat. Democrat Jerry Nadler, who has long pushed for former President Trump’s impeachment, currently holds the position.

“This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy, and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington,” Schlossberg said in a video released on Tuesday.

Clearly, this generation of Kennedys wants a seat at the table. Nadler, meanwhile, has served 17 terms in Congress and recently told The New York Times that it might be time for “a younger Democratic lawmaker” to take over and help the party “do better.”

Enter Schlossberg!

BREAKING: Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, has announced that he’ll seek Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat. He says the Democratic Party needs someone who can stand up strongly to Trump. pic.twitter.com/R4ryuJ3TsI — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 12, 2025

Schlossberg’s political roots run deep, but he has built a distinct voice as a Gen Z policy wonk and Instagram commentator. Long before his campaign, Schlossberg had amassed a considerable online following with posts about climate change and democracy — often sprinkled with jabs at his mother’s cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a viral Halloween post this year, Schlossberg mocked his cousin’s “Make America Healthy Again” slogan by dressing up as “MAHA Man,” complete with references to measles.

Politically, he’s a Democrat through and through. He endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, doubled down with Kamala Harris in 2024, and co-chaired Climate Power’s “Too Hot Not to Vote” campaign. He has said that Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign inspired him to take public service seriously, and he has worked with the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library on the Profile in Courage Awards.

Jack Schlossberg is Vogue’s political correspondent. The new role will see him combine his background in law and business with the self-described “silly goose” tendencies he displays online. Here, see how John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, is taking over: https://t.co/svR6qFyfq4 pic.twitter.com/61WK0s3Zzx — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 10, 2024

Jack Schlossberg’s entry into the 12th District race – covering Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Midtown — marks a new test of liberal power. It has also become a proving ground for whether the Kennedy charisma can still resonate in the 21st century.

His competition includes a crowded field of local Democrats, all vying for Representative Jerry Nadler’s seat. But Schlossberg isn’t relying solely on his famous last name.

He told The New York Times:

“There is nothing our party can’t do to address the cost of living, corruption, and the constitutional crisis that we’re in. But without control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.”

The timing of his campaign is also notable. Democrats are eager to reclaim the House in 2026, and the Kennedy name still carries symbolic weight. Schlossberg’s campaign also reflects the rise of a younger, more progressive generation of leaders — including figures like Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s newly elected 34-year-old mayor.

Schlossberg added:

“If [Mamdani] and I have anything in common, it’s that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves and meet people where they are.”

And that authenticity might just help him carve out his own path to political success.