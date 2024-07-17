Jack Black Finally Responds to Backlash Over Bandmate Kyle Gass' Crass Trump Shooting Joke

An offensive joke about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump landed Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass, in serious hot waters. Onstage in Sydney, Australia, the comedic duo celebrated Gass' 64th birthday by bringing a cake with lighted candles. When Black asked his bandmate to make a wish, Gass joked, "Don't miss Trump next time," before blowing out the candles, The Wrap reported.

I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me. pic.twitter.com/2KG2uzUKEY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 15, 2024

The bulk of the people at the Sydney venue laughed. However, things weren't so peachy online. Netizens remarked that Gass' joke was seriously inappropriate. In light of the growing backlash, Black addressed the joke and postponed the remaining dates of the Tenacious D tour. However, Gass has remained silent since putting his foot in his mouth.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said in a statement provided to The Blast. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

The day the video hit social media, conservative influencer, Chris Loesch, a fan of the duo, slammed their lack of better judgment. “I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse.” Social media personality, Brian Krassenstein, opined that the band was 'rightfully' receiving criticism and that deemed they took comedy 'too far'.

Just last month, Black—a devoted Democrat—boldly endorsed President Joe Biden and took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for a Democrat fundraiser with an amusing recount of his manager calling him to request his participation. Black reportedly responded, "I am in. When and where?" Jokingly, he shared all the other events that he'd had to cancel, listing being an emcee at a bat mitzvah, attending the opening of a new Jack in the Box in Oxnard, and judging the Imperial Valley Avocado Festival.

He noted, "You don’t see that on Meryl Streep’s résumé." The comedian insisted that he could not turn down a request from the president, declaring, "My president needs me." He then sarcastically recounted how his manager pointed out he had nothing suitable to wear. Undeterred, Black proudly revealed his choice of attire, "My kick-ass American flag overalls — most patriotic outfit of all times." He even joked about a prospective "sweet shout-out" the president would give him in his victory speech if he wins in November. With a light-hearted moment, Black concluded, saying, "Mr. President, you’re welcome."