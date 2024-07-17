Here’s What Trump Said About Biden When He Called in To Check on Him Post Assassination Attempt

President Joe Biden checked in with his political rival, Donald Trump, hours after the former president was the target of an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In an interview with ABC News's Jonathan Karl, Trump appreciated Biden and deemed their chat "very nice." "He couldn’t have been nicer," the Republican leader remarked.

In an interview with Lester Holt of NBC on July 15, Biden was also questioned over his phone call—which he characterized as "very cordial"—with Trump following the shooting. "I told him how concerned I was and wanted to make sure I knew how he was actually doing. He sounded good. He said he was fine. And he thanked me for calling him. I told him he was literally in the prayers of Jill and me, and I hoped his whole family was weathering this," Biden disclosed.

Subsequently, Karl asked Trump if the near-miss gunshot wound to his right ear "changed him." The former president, responded, "I don’t like to think about that, but, yes, it has an impact." Trump expressed his amazement at the number of people, who had contacted him following the assassination attempt, including well-known figures who had previously criticized him.

Although he assured that his right ear was healing well, Trump hoped that the bandage would come off before he had to speak at the RNC. Meanwhile, his opponents have called for unity and peace in the aftermath of the terrible shooting. Biden addressed the country on July 14 with a message emphasizing the need to be calm and collected, as per Variety. “We cannot...we must not go down this road in America. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated,” Biden said in the Oval Office address, adding, “It’s time to cool it down.”

Additionally, he conveyed his concerns for Trump and extended condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year fireman who passed away after trying to protect his family from stray bullets. The horrific political violence is just one more startling incident in an unprecedented presidential contest between Biden and Trump.

“Politics must never be a literal battlefield — or god forbid, a killing field,” Biden added. He also referenced other instances of political violence, such as the Jan 6 Capitol riots and the attack on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Biden and his allies have also pulled down campaign commercials that targeted Trump and urged Americans to be calm, as reported by ABC 7. On Truth Social on July 15, Trump also appealed for unity, but went on to ditch the messaging as he started to write about the legal difficulties against him, using terms like 'witch hunt', 'January 6th hoax', and 'the Manhattan D.A.'s Zombie Case'.