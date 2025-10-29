Vice President J.D. Vance stated that U.S. troops will get paid this week despite the ongoing government shutdown, per AP News. He made this reassuring statement after lunch with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Vance did not say how the funds will be found, only noting that money is limited. “We do think that we can continue paying the troops, at least for now,” Vance told reporters, according to Newsweek.

The shutdown began over a month ago and is now the second‑longest in U.S. history leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees unpaid. Meanwhile, about 1.3 million active‑duty troops face uncertainty, per Time.

Vance is echoing what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed in a CBS News “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” interview a few days earlier. Bessent said, “I think we’ll be able to pay them beginning in November. But by Nov. 15, our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives aren’t going to be able to get paid. What an embarrassment.”

Vance pointed out that the food‑aid program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is at risk of running out of funds by early next week. He remarked that trying to find and allocate money for programs like these was like “trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with the budget.”

During the closed‑door lunch, senators say they heard less about troop pay and more about trade issues and routing beef imports from Argentina. The mood among GOP senators was tense, some say they felt the focus was off the shutdown, reported Politico.

Vance said lawmakers should avoid passing narrow funding fixes and instead support a full government reopening. He warned that piecemeal measures are the “wrong way to do this.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune echoed that sentiment, saying the Senate won’t vote on one‑off bills. “This piecemeal approach where you do one-off here, one-off there … that is the wrong way to do this,” Thune said.

For troops and their families, the delay could put strain on their emotional and mental wellbeing. They rightfully expect that their paychecks will arrive on time.

The shutdown is also affecting civilians in a major way. Federal workers are unpaid and those that receive food stamps recipients, as well as children who benefit from Head Start programs could lose access to support soon.

Vance and the Trump administration have tapped billions of dollars from other departments to keep some operations funded. Yet they admit this isn’t sustainable. One military fund source was a research and development account at the Pentagon, according to Time.

Republicans now face a test. Do they quickly to reopen the government or continue the standoff, with growing numbers of people paying the price? Vance is urging his fellow Republicans to rather message to support the president’s wider agenda as a unified whole.

Service members want certainty in the form of a paycheck. Vance’s pledge is a step, but without action soon, this story will matter to them in a deeply personal way. And the loss of trust in the government may be something that neither Trump or Vance may ever be able to pay back.