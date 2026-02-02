JD Vance Pulls Unexpected Social Media Stunt After Epstein Files Dump

The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, has gone completely mum on social media, something that is very atypical of him. As of Monday, February 2, 2026, JD has not posted on his Instagram or X account. This comes as a surprise because he is very active on social media, always notifying his followers of the recent political updates in the U.S.

Some are connecting his silence with the recent release of the Epstein files. On January 31, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice released 3 million more pages of the Epstein files, focusing on the activities of convicted s- offender and felon Jeffrey Epstein.

it’s genuinely so funny that jd vance hasn’t posted at all in the last 4 days — onion person (@CantEverDie) February 1, 2026

​The recently published files shed light on Trump’s long-term friendship with convicted pe—hile Jeffrey Epstein. The documents include some big names in Trump’s business and political circle, including his onetime adviser Steve Bannon. JD Vance’s stance, or the lack of it, hasn’t gone unnoticed by former congressmen, who are now revisiting his 2021 comment on the matter. He once condemned the government for being dead silent about the Epstein files.

​Reminding the public about JD’s earlier approach, Justin Amash, the former United States Representative, said, “Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And then we got files affirming what took place? And now JD Vance just doesn’t talk about it.”

In November 2025. JD Vance was criticized by actor and MS Now host Lawrence O’Donnell for keeping his lips sealed even when Trump has been exposed for being a close ally, and his position is threatened. “JD Vance never said the word Epstein. JD Vance never said the words Ghislaine Maxwell. JD Vance stayed absolutely silent about the worst challenge his boss is facing tonight.”

Maybe somebody should do a welfare check on JD Vance! He has posted or RT’d anything on Twitter for 3, going on 4 days. Oh well, things are probably fine in his world this weekend. 🤣🤣🤣 — Social Media Insider (@SocialMedia411) February 1, 2026

​CNN reports that Trump’s name has come up more than 1,000 times in the newly released documents. The DOJ has released a statement saying, “…some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

​JD Vance’s inactive status on social media in light of the largest Epstein files dump is raising questions. His silence on social media is a rare occurrence. Some are also connecting it to a recent X poll that revealed most Gen Z Trump voters do not see the current VP as a strong presidential candidate in the future.