J.D. Vance Makes a Sick Joke After a Woman Fell Down at His Event: "Kamala Harris Built...."

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance tried to make light of a potentially serious situation at a recent campaign event in North Carolina. The result was an awkward moment that raised eyebrows. Vance was speaking at a town hall in Greensboro with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick when, suddenly, a woman in the audience let out a loud shriek and fell. The crowd gasped as Vance rushed over to check on her.

Someone fell over behind JD Vance and seemed to be in some distress just now during his town hall event in North Carolina. Vance's response? "Kamala Harris built this platform behind us." pic.twitter.com/j7ZhAX5gzW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024

Vance asked, "Are we ok?" as he approached the woman who had fallen just steps away from him. But Vance decided to crack a joke when it seemed the woman wasn't seriously hurt. "Kamala Harris built this platform behind us, that's what happened," he quipped. The audience laughed and applauded as Patrick joined in, offering the woman his own chair, as per Raw Story. But not everyone found Vance's joke funny. Some critics argued it was insensitive to make a political dig as it could have been very easily been a medical emergency.

This wasn't the only eyebrow-raising moment from the night. Patrick asked Vance a very unusual question—if he had any particular talents. Things took an even odder turn when Vance decided to do a Harris impression and remarked, "Well, I was raised in a middle-class family." He added, "I forgot the awkward cackle afterwards," as per The Independent.

During the event, Vance pushed hard-line views on immigration. He claimed without evidence that programs for immigrants hurt North Carolina residents. "And if the message that our country sends after 25 million illegal aliens coming into this country is you get to stay here, you get to collect housing benefits, you get to collect welfare benefits, while folks in western North Carolina are struggling to survive, we will never have a border in this country again," Vance asserted.

‘Corrupt And Incompetent’: JD Vance Blasts The Biden-Harris Administration During North Carolina Rally pic.twitter.com/kbLws53nFK — Slingshot News (@NewsSlingshot) October 11, 2024

The Republican VP candidate also repeated a debunked claim that the government was using money meant for disaster relief to help immigrants instead; both FEMA and the White House have stated this as false. Additionally, Vance agreed with Patrick's reference to 'globalists,' who supposedly want dire things for Americans: "They want you to live in a pod, eat bugs, and own nothing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The town hall had Vance move away from his civil and respectful demeanor as seen during his presidential debate. Some voters gathered at the Greensboro event explained that they were drawn to Vance because he seemed polite during the war of words against Tim Walz. Chase Johnson from North Carolina said, “I think he was very smooth with everything that he said. Actually one of the better debates we've had in the long time, probably the most civil debate since Obama and Romney.” Vance was much more aggressive on stage in North Carolina.