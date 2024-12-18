J.D. Vance Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's Fashion Blunder in New Photo

J.D. Vance has found himself in the spotlight yet again, this time over a blunder involving Melania Trump. The Vice President-elect recently posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter), that inadvertently exposed Melania’s hair extension fail. Vance captioned the same, "Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange. President Trump will lead a great American comeback." While the sentiment was focused on Donald Trump's economic promises, the attention quickly shifted to Melania’s less-than-perfect hair moment, with netizens and stylists dissecting the image.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

London-based hairstylist Julia North, founder of Wigonia, told the Daily Mail that the photo clearly indicated the use of tape-in or beaded-row extensions. She noted that the areas where the natural hair merged with the extension pieces were "particularly visible in the mid-sections.” North also opined that Melania’s extensions were likely made from premium European human hair, about 18-20 inches in length, expertly color-matched to her natural shade for seamless blending.

Melania arriving at Trump Tower earlier this week with new hair style. pic.twitter.com/Ea1sNJgCps — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) April 8, 2023

Celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago echoed the observation, saying, “Extensions can hold curl more tightly than finer hair, so you can see where the real hair is less wavy, and the extensions have more curl. That’s always a tell.” While unsure if Melania wears them regularly, Santiago joked, “If I were a betting babe, I would put my money all in.” Melania’s use of extensions aligns with a common trend among high-profile figures. North explained, “This is a smart approach that many high-profile clients use to protect their natural hair while maintaining their signature look.”

Melania has dyed her hair in advance of entering the Witness Protection Program pic.twitter.com/ydqcTYhgPS — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) December 13, 2018

Melania has often garnered attention for her hairstyles. According to Allure, in 2018, she surprised many by debuting a new blonde hair color during an interview, sparking widespread discussion and varied reactions on social media. Critics speculated that her hair color resembled her husband's and quipped that the couple might be coordinating their looks for their Christmas cards. In another instance in June 2023, Melania got a new haircut amid her husband's legal challenges. The Daily Mail reported that Melania was seen leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan to visit a building housing a John Frieda hair salon.

Meanwhile, Melania's hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, who has been instrumental in crafting her looks, explained that her glamor was temporarily toned down to align with her new responsibilities. “Once you are an established public figure and people know who you are and what you stand for, then I think you can change things up more,” he added. After Donald's 2016 presidential election victory, Alvow decided to tweak her hairstyle to reflect her new role as First Lady. Alvow, who had been styling Melania’s hair for over a decade by the time she moved into the White House, often traveled to her personally to ensure her look was flawless when they weren’t traveling together.