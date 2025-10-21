Ivanka Trump’s Outrageously Expensive Fashion Choices Which Show She’s Living in a Fantasy

Ivanka Trump‘s glam game keeps reminding everyone of her doubly entitled presence: a rich heiress married in fortune to another exorbitantly wealthy heir. While she is definitely steering away from any full-time political adventure at the moment, she is still miles away from the situational realities of the present. As the world gets rocked to and fro, all thanks to wars, escalations, skyrocketing prices, and the ultimate fight for domination, Ivanka comes across as one person who feels satisfied with a victoriously cultivated wardrobe. At any given point, any fashion onlooker may take note that her choice of outfits is nothing less than extravagant and ridiculously expensive.

With her very presence being felt like straight out of another universe, Ivanka Trump has correctly made everyone believe that she is the queen of her own world and nothing ever could actually sway her. Of course, a section of people may be convinced that her choice of outfits and fashion statements cannot be controlled by the likes of others. However, it would make a better vision if there were a bit of restraint, especially considering the conflicting times the rest of the people are dealing with under the leadership of her father, Donald Trump.

Having said that, there have been multiple occasions in the past where Ivanka’s choice of outfit has failed to mark the exact purpose of her presence in the first place. A keen go-through across most of her 2025 social media posts gives a peek into some of the most expensive outfits that a regular citizen could never dream of getting. For instance, back in January, Ivanka got dressed up in a pretty white outfit for her father’s candlelight dinner right on the eve of his inauguration. However, her addition of a shocking $900,000 Leviev drop earrings left all jaws dropped.

Later on, while attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June, Ivanka Trump turned heads with a delicate ombre short dress. Besides the length of her outfit becoming a focal point of conflict for many onlookers, its bombarding price tag of $9990 rubbed salt in the wounds of many. As one Reddit user later commented on her photo, they stated, “And the thing is, I wouldn’t care if all of us made more money and were able to not worry about basic needs, but when so many people struggle with poverty in a country of abundance, it gets really enraging.”

Apart from the price tags, Ivanka Trump has also been called out for absolutely not dressing in line with the significance of the occasion. While it is a personal choice for going overboard with the budget, nonetheless, the choice of outfit must align precisely with the importance and reverence of the occasion at hand. The U.S. President’s daughter faced a similar situation with her highly inappropriate outfit for a trip to Wyoming. As per onlookers, it certainly did not sit well with any of her surroundings.

Although it is now an agreed fact that Ivanka Trump is absolutely nowhere bothered with anything remotely related to politics, her attempt to cosplay a middle-class farm girl also backfired royally. Well, we’re talking about her May 2025 post on Instagram for her co-founded company, named Planet Harvest. With her attempt to talk about good philanthropy for a change, Ivanka failed to hit the mark with her picture of her holding farm produce, which was evident as a marketing gimmick. The exorbitantly priced outfits were nowhere close to representing the farm girl image, and it was as if everyone actually could see the hollow behind the camera.