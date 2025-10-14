“Don’t Think She Can Even Smile Anymore”—Ivanka Trump’s New Mar-a-Lago Face Sets Off Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ivanka Trump is not often seen in public since she left her White House position in 2020. Even after Trump was elected, her public appearances have been sparse. Recently, she and her husband, Jared Kushner, were seen during the Israel-Gaza peace deal negotiations.

Apart from their role in the peace deal, Ivanka has been gaining attention for her new Mar-a-Lago face, popular for fuller cheeks, no wrinkles, and pouty lips. After seeing her video and photos from the public appearance, people have been wondering if she got some work done.

The 43-year-old mother of three’s face looked full around the chin and the cheeks. Earlier, she was speculated to have gotten fillers in the same areas for volume. Moreover, her face looked taut compared to earlier.

Apart from this, her face had no wrinkles around the eyes and forehead. And at that age, it’s fairly common to have several lines around these areas. Many people are now speculating whether she recently had Botox, a facelift, or filler injected.

Poor Ivanka isn’t even attractive any longer she’s had so much work done. Her face is just angles now. ew pic.twitter.com/xtJoiwoEwP — Dee Sadler 🇺🇸 friend to 🏳️‍🌈 (@DeeSadler) October 11, 2025

During her speech in Tel Aviv, Ivanka Trump could barely move her face, which is commonly seen with Botox that freezes the facial muscles. She could not show any emotions or move her eyebrows. These are side effects of too much Botox.

X users noticed these signs and jumped in, saying, “Somebody please tell Ivanka Trump to stop messing with her face. She was already so beautiful.” Another one added, “I don’t think she can even smile anymore.”

Not impressed with her recent MAGA face upgrade, another user commented, “Ivanka Trump ruined her face.” This isn’t the first time Ivanka has come under fire for plastic surgery speculations.

Her nose looks very different from what it did when she was a teenager. This implies she got her first rhinoplasty when she was too young. Her face was also chubbier in her young years and now it looks sculpted, something only a plastic surgeon can do. When someone ages, the face is supposed to carry that grace with wrinkles and fine lines, but MAGA women are known to be getting rid of any signs of aging.

In return, they are ridiculed for overdoing the procedures. Earlier, Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem, and even Melania Trump have been dissected for getting fillers and Botox.