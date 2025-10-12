“I’m in Awe Of…” – Ivanka Trump’s Expressionless Face at Gaza Ceasefire Rally Has People Talking

It’s not often that Ivanka Trump makes a public appearance, but when she does, she usually appears jolly. However, she strangely seemed expressionless during her speech that she delivered at a political rally in Israel, which came consequence of the ceasefire agreement. Ivanka is the first daughter of President Donald Trump, and she represented her father at the gathering. Attendees reportedly chanted in appreciation of Trump’s involvement in the Gaza peace agreement.
As mentioned, she spoke on Trump’s behalf and also put up the message that she was carrying from him, which said, “He sees you, he hears you, he stands with you, always.” The gathering reportedly happened at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s spouse, was present there too, who accompanied her to the stage during her remarks. However, here’s the real deal – her face apparently looked motionless during her entire speech with little to no expression.
Those who assembled there, Ivanka addressed them by saying, “We honor the strength of every family, waiting, praying, and believing…I am in awe of their strength and conviction…the president wanted me to share that he sees you, he hears you, and stands with you, always.” She further reflected on the return of the hostages and characterized them as “a triumph of faith, courage, and of a shared humanity…we pray to ensure that this coming week is one of healing for you all.”
She continued saying, “One of healing as we begin and embark on the next chapter, which, God willing, will be a lasting and enduring peace. God bless you all for standing in solidarity together through this dark chapter.”
Ivanka Trump’s appearance followed Donald Trump’s remarks expressing hope, highlighting that a ceasefire in Gaza could be carried out. The 79-year-old President also countered questions concerning the situation of Gaza just hours after online images came up with missiles being launched at the time of the phase of the most recent ceasefire.
Trump addressed the reporters at the Oval Office by saying, “I think it’ll hold. Yeah, I think it’ll hold. They’re all tired of the fighting.” In the aftermath of the ceasefire announcement yesterday, thousands of people reportedly went towards the north in Gaza, many of them encountering the devastating aftermath of Israel’s two-year bombing campaign across the enclave.
Trump, during the press conference, also expressed optimism about Gaza’s reconstruction. He said, “Gaza is going to be rebuilt, and you have some very wealthy countries, as you know, over there, and it would take a small fraction of their wealth to do that, but I think they want to do it.”