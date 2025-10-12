“I’m in Awe Of…” – Ivanka Trump’s Expressionless Face at Gaza Ceasefire Rally Has People Talking

It’s not often that Ivanka Trump makes a public appearance, but when she does, she usually appears jolly. However, she strangely seemed expressionless during her speech that she delivered at a political rally in Israel, which came consequence of the ceasefire agreement. Ivanka is the first daughter of President Donald Trump, and she represented her father at the gathering. Attendees reportedly chanted in appreciation of Trump’s involvement in the Gaza peace agreement.

As mentioned, she spoke on Trump’s behalf and also put up the message that she was carrying from him, which said, “He sees you, he hears you, he stands with you, always.” The gathering reportedly happened at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s spouse, was present there too, who accompanied her to the stage during her remarks. However, here’s the real deal – her face apparently looked motionless during her entire speech with little to no expression.