Ivanka Trump’s Latest Hair Mistake Upstages Her Stunning Look During Glam London Outing

Time and again, Donald Trump’s hair has been the unintentional star of the show, defying wind, logic, and the occasional gusty debate stage. But this time, it wasn’t his thinning hairline making headlines. It was his daughter Ivanka’s turn in the follicle spotlight.

While spending the weekend in London, Ivanka Trump clearly understood the assignment: dress like royalty. Channeling her inner duchess (and possibly raiding Kate Middleton’s mental Pinterest board), she stepped out in a stunning Johanna Ortiz gown and posted her Sunday glam on Instagram for the world to admire. And admire they did.

“Beautiful and classy,” remarked one commenter. “Gorgeous,” said another. It was all royal elegance… until eyes started drifting north, right to her scalp.

Despite the glitzy gown and picture-perfect pose, Ivanka’s look had one tiny betrayal: her roots. The blonde ambition was going strong, until the contrast between her platinum locks and the noticeably darker roots stole the show. And not in a good way.

To be fair, it’s possible the last time she had a proper root touch-up was pre-Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding in June. Back then, the hair game was tight. But fast forward to London? Not so much. The grow-out was so pronounced, even calling it “ombre” would’ve required a stretch, and a really good publicist.

Of course, Ivanka’s had her fair share of hair hiccups. From overly obvious extensions to minor style slips, it’s clear that being a Trump woman means living under the microscope, even if it’s for something as simple as skipping a salon appointment.

Behind the scenes, it’s no cakewalk to maintain her signature blonde. In fact, New York stylist Kyle White, who has reportedly worked with Ivanka, broke it down like a chemistry experiment. “Ivanka’s blond is created by weaving foil highlights on her natural base color,” he explained to New Beauty. “The highlights are woven with a medium-size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blond.”

That color might shine like spun gold, but it’s not natural. Ivanka’s real hair leans toward a light brown, or as the beauty world likes to call it, “brond.” And while White intentionally leaves her part slightly untouched for a natural look (those exposed roots), even that has its limits.

Credit where it’s due: the color itself? Flawless. Not a single brassy strand in sight. That likely means she’s religiously using purple shampoo, maybe even the fancy stuff like Olaplex Nº.4P or Kerastase Blond Absolu (you know, the kind of shampoo that costs more than a nice dinner).

But when you’re reportedly dropping thousands on hair maintenance, as a stylist once told Daily Mail, the least you can do is remember to book a root retouch before your big London reveal. Because when you aim for duchess vibes and end up with duchess-on-vacation roots… well, the internet will notice.

And next time the Trump family hair makes headlines? Here’s hoping it’s not for missing a salon appointment.