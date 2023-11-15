An intriguing saga from Ivanka Trump's childhood—a seemingly innocuous attempt by her brothers and her to set up a lemonade stand—was covered by the New Yorker's Jia Tolentino, who unveiled this amusing tale from Trump's 2009 self-help book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. However, it turned out that when the young Trump scion got frustrated by the lack of foot traffic in their ritzy Connecticut neighborhood, she enlisted her staff's 'help' to boost sales.

As per HuffPost, the story took a whimsical turn as Ivanka and her brothers persuaded their bodyguard, driver, and maids to buy lemonade, with the latter even having to 'dig deep for their spare change.' Tolentino described it as this: "When Ivanka was a kid, she got frustrated because she couldn’t set up a lemonade stand in Trump Tower. “We had no such advantages,” she [Ivanka] writes, meaning, in this case, an ordinary home on an ordinary street... They persuaded their bodyguard to buy lemonade, and then their driver, and then the maids, who “dug deep for their spare change.” The lesson, she says, is that the kids 'made the best of a bad situation.'"

Fast forward to the present day, and it seems as though Trump is instilling the same entrepreneurial spirit in her own children. An Instagram post revealed her daughter, Arabella, and son, Joseph, enthusiastically manning a lemonade stand they helped build. The young duo drank almost as much lemonade as they sold, showcasing the innocence of their efforts.

Trump's followers on Instagram commended the children's enthusiasm. Moreover, the lemonade stand, brightly colored in pink and yellow, not only served as a fun family project but also had a charitable angle. The sign on the stand declared that all proceeds would go to the hungry children of New York, as per The Daily Mail.

The lemonade stand venture marks another one of Trump's entrepreneurial endeavors. After all, in her early years, she, along with her brothers, dabbled in crafting and selling 'fake' Native American arrowheads for five dollars a piece. Now, as a mother, it seems as though Trump is passing on her business acumen to her children, fostering a hands-on approach to learning about profit margins and also giving back to the community.

Beyond the lemonade stand escapade, Ivanka's social media offers glimpses into her family life. A rare selfie captured her in a candid moment, basking in the morning sunlight. In a heartwarming video, Trump also shared her daughter Arabella performing a 'sun dance' in the family apartment, hoping to change the weather. As Trump navigates her roles as a mother, wife, and businesswoman, her social media provides a candid look into the charming and relatable moments that define her family life.

